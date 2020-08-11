The Sad Story Behind Disneyland Resort’s Worst Attraction Ever

Of the three points of interest that made up the brand new Hollywoodland space, two of them can be transplants from Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Studios: The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror and MuppetVision 3D. The third, nevertheless, can be an all-new attraction. Famous person Limo was a darkish trip that was designed to have visitors be invited by Disney CEO Michael Eisner himself to come back to Hollywood to turn out to be stars. Nonetheless, the paparazzi can be in pursuit, resulting in a high-speed attraction that flew by way of Southern California. It might be stuffed with jokes on the expense of Hollywood and superstar tradition. Whether or not or not this trip would have labored, we’ll by no means know, as a result of we by no means noticed it.