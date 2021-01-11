The sad story of Linda Lovelace, the star of “Deep Throat” who despite herself became an icon of feminism and stripped the porn industry

Linda Susan Boreman, before becoming famous porn actress Linda Lovelace (Shutterstock)

Linda Lovelace’s parable is one of the most fascinating in the film industry. For many, she was the most important porn actress of the 20th century, the woman who gave him glamor to an industry in the shadows and often sordid. AND at the same time destroyed her in an intricate charade of female sexual liberation with the film that elevated her: Deep throat (Deep Throat).

Hollywood always walked hand in hand but with some shame with the porn industry. Famous film directors -like Wes Craven- passed through there and actors such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone or Cameron Díaz took their first steps in porn.

Linda Susan Boreman was like any other young woman her age, with mistakes and successes but wanting to forge a future.

Her natural beauty attracted the gaze of Chuck Traynor, a man 13 years older than her who quickly fell in love with her.

He was born into a working-class family. The daughter of a police officer, she grew up in Yonkers, New York, where she attended a Catholic school.

It was mom in 1969, when she was 20 years old, but her mother convinced her to put the child in custody until she was ready to take care of him, as she herself related in her autobiography, Ordeal (“Calvary”, in English).

Later, found out his mother had actually put the child up for adoption, and never saw him again. Her family later moved to Florida, but she returned to New York in 1970. There she suffered a serious car accident, forcing her to return to her parents’ home in Florida to recover.

Her boyfriend, the pimp

In her biography, Linda stated that Chuck beat her into prostitution and only married her to make her do what he wanted, including sleeping with men and getting paid for it Photo: (Shutterstock)

During convalescence, she met Charles “Chuck” Traynor, fell in love quickly, and he promised to make her a star. He was 13 years older than her and the young woman wanted to leave her parents’ controlling home and be free. But that is precisely what it would be the least, as he recounted years later.

He initiated her into prostitution while testing her as an actress in Short, low-budget, low-quality, underground pornos.

Traynor was already involved in the industry and convinced her to be the protagonist Deep Throat (Deep Throat). As she was just 21 years old and starting her career, they would pay her only $ 1,200, which she did not receive but Traynor.

Deep throat became the biggest icon of the porn film industry

In the 1970s, sexuality was still taboo and the porn industry was working behind the scenes but Deep Throat It was the film that broke that shell and made its debut on the commercial theatrical screen. It was explicit sex, but unlike other feature films of the genre, it had a script, a story, a plot, locations and it was fun. It reached records for audiences and sales of video copies.

He got to have a criticism on The New York Times, which defined it as “chic porn”, which gave it a certain status and acceptance in more sectors of society. Feminist groups raised their flag as an example of a woman who dared to enjoy sex freely and openly. But behind it was a hitherto unknown story.

After the leading role in “Deep Throat” she was recognized worldwide (Shutterstock)

But to the administration of President Richard Nixon and the conservative sectors of American society were not amused. They were concerned about the sudden interest of the public in this type of cinema, and launched a crusade against him that led to the arrest and trial of the male lead, Harry Reems, on the charge of conspiracy to distribute obscene material (After the support he received from much of the Hollywood industry, the charges were dropped and he regained his freedom).

At the same time, the eyes of the world were focused on Linda. She had succeeded, she was already a famous actress, although not exactly as she would have liked, but Behind that false flag of female sexual liberation that was raised in the film, it could somehow be said that it represented women’s right to orgasms, but in her own personal world there was hell. What she revealed many years later as “sexual slavery.”

Traynor was a violent and controlling man that forced her to return to New York, where he married her and became her pimp too. He beat her every other day.

In the filming, Chuck carried his weapon and threatened to kill her if she did not continue with her “work” Photo: (Shutterstock)

Among the sordid episodes that lived next to him, he related that he asked her to help him run the prostitution business, and when she refused, he beat her. He found that physically abusing her turned him on. When she went out with other people, he told her not to talk and she had to ask him for permission to use the bathroom. He hit her the night before her wedding and during the filming of Deep Throat.

After she left him, Traynor threatened to shoot his sister’s son if she did not return. However, he steeled himself and denounced it.

In his biography he revealed that during the filming Chuck used to carry a gun in his pocket and he pulled the trigger so she could hear him, as a warning in case he wasn’t convincing enough in front of the camera.

The world was shocked by Linda’s beauty

“When you see the movie Deep ThroatThey are seeing how I am raped. It is a crime to keep showing”, She confessed years later and assured that the tape also shows the bruises that Traynor left when he hit her.

Linda uncovered a destructive and violent dependency relationship that she tried to get out of on several occasions and he never found a shelter. The public proved to be more prepared to accept that she enjoyed fellatio before a camera than to hear this version of events, and the porn industry, to which her ex-husband still belonged, turned its back on her, arguing that she was ungrateful.

What she showed in the films of a supposed female sexual liberation, she was not, she was actually a slave, she revealed in her biography (Shutterstock)

Before Deep Throat, with Traynor he had filmed short films such as Dogarama -where he allegedly had sex with a dog- (1971), Peeverted (short) (1971), Knot of the wood (1971 short), Gomorrahy (1972 short) .

When he parted ways with Traynor he tried making other tapes without any success.or, among them are: The confessions of Linda Lovelace (1974), Deep Throat Part II (1974) as Nurse Lovelace, Linda Lovelace for President (1975).

Upon managing to separate from Traynor, she immediately remarried and had two children. She announced that she had rediscovered God and became a devoted Denver middle class mother, who denies porn as any good Christian from the center of the United States would do, and knowingly having lived in his own flesh that industry that many continue to consider exploitative of women.

Lindsay Lohan played Lovelace in the film “Inferno” (Special)

She felt used by the feminist movement that had raised its banner of the right to enjoyment. He accused many female authors of making money publishing books and articles about her without really helping her when she needed it most, after her second divorce 10 years later and with children to support.

Health did not accompany her either. Hepatitis led her to undergo a liver transplant, and stated that the silicone that was injected to increase the breasts – by imposition of Traynor -, caused breast cancer.

In his final cry of release, he left behind Linda Lovelace and was renamed Linda Susan Boreman, from whom he had fled years before. Passed away

Amanda Seyfried as the porn actress in the film “Lovelace” (Special)

This January 10 would have turned 72 years old, however On April 3, 2002, Linda again suffered a car accident, but this time she did not recover from the injuries, after being in a coma for several days, she died on April 22 at age 53. In her last hours she was accompanied by her children and by her already ex-husband Larry Marchiano with whom she continued to maintain a great friendship. Like it’s the end of a movie three months later, her ex-husband Chuck Traynor also died, but from a heart attack.

In 1997 he had given one of his last interviews in which he seemed to have made passes with his past: “I look at myself in the mirror and I see myself happier than I have ever seen myself in my entire life. I’m not ashamed of my story nor am I sad about it. And what people think of me, well, that doesn’t matter to me. I look at myself in the mirror and I know that I have survived.

