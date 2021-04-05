The SAG Awards Were a Streaming Success: Column

By now, greater than a yr deep into the social disruption wreaked by the COVID-19 pandemic, now we have had a number of examples of awards exhibits attempting their greatest to perform one thing like the standard expertise for viewers at house.

What we hadn’t seen, precisely, was a present deciding to lean into the alienation and isolation of the previous 13 months, and to place the whole lot on remotely. After the Emmys and Golden Globes — each of which had substantial in-person parts and labored exhausting to persuade us they have been value our time — the viewers might be forgiven for being worn out. Viewers inquisitive about what a really socially-distanced awards present would possibly appear to be have been doubtless well-served by this yr’s Display screen Actors Guild Awards.

This yr’s SAGs have been quick — a mere hour — however elegantly produced, as soon as one bought the cling of the ceremony. There was no host, however a suite of celebrities opened the present, and went on to open up over the course of it. The present is infamous amongst awards-watchers for opening with monologues from SAG card-holders: This yr, Daveed Diggs, Jimmy Fallon, Helen Mirren, Rita Moreno and others delved into embarrassing early headshots between award displays. Additionally they, deep into the ceremony, spoke to their hopes for the approaching yr (with Mirren kicking off the phase by saying she couldn’t wait to be in a movie show).

This may occasionally all have been elegant scaffolding round a set of winners who didn’t essentially want it. It might really feel unfair to charge awards ceremonies by the speeches of their winners, however stars together with Daniel Kaluuya (of “Judas and the Black Messiah”) and Viola Davis (of “Ma Rainey’s Black Backside”) had the chance to shine even with out a stage. And Yuh-Jung Youn of “Minari” made not merely for a shock winner however for a charming Zoom presence.

This was, like all awards ceremonies throughout this period, a present that took a second to discover ways to watch. (Civilians who’ve struggled with figuring out methods to log out of a distant work assembly can solely empathize with shedding nominees trapped in a Zoom room with the one that beat them.) However its tightness, between speeches, prompt a flexibility that appears good on a venerable televised franchise, particularly in contrast in opposition to its closest rival. The Golden Globes weren’t merely much less adeptly produced — dropping audio at key moments — however additionally they had far much less of a sense of event. In forcing stars to gin up enthusiasm and hours-long presence at a ceremony that couldn’t exist in actual life, the Globes exhausted viewers.

SAG Awards, against this, are a present whose viewership, in one of the best of instances, is made up of awards-ceremony die-hards — those that should know who’s forward within the Oscar race, or who would possibly subsequent win an Emmy. However they’re additionally kudos voted on by greater than 100,000 members of a labor union, given by actors to actors. At a time of world pandemic and so many different social ills, these trophies might sound much less pressing than ever. In any case, even the Oscars are in flux. However the SAG Awards organizers, insistent on solidarity and on placing on a present, made their case in a yr wherein crimson carpets and seated dinners weren’t an possibility. They delivered a ceremony that put the emphasis on thoughtfulness and generosity of spirit.