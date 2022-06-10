The sale of a Manchester City figure that could benefit Julián Álvarez

Julián Álvarez will join Manchester City in the coming weeks (Reuters)

So far the European pass market is moving cautiously. Although great stars like Sadio Mané y Robert Lewandowski have asked to be transferred in their clubs, for the moment no brilliant signing has been closed, beyond those announced before the start of the transfer period. It was at that moment that Manchester City confirmed the arrivals of Erling Haaland y Julian Alvarez to renew his striker. Now, it’s time to close the exits.

The two gunners land a club full of top-tier stars, which is why they will not only depend on their performance to earn a place, but also on the sales that are made in the coming weeks. The main British tabloids agree that Gabriel Jesus will leave for a new destination to find greater continuity in the face of Qatar World Cup and for now the most advanced negotiations have been with the Arsenal from Premier League.

In the last few hours, another name has been put on the table and that is Raheem Sterling. The English striker has a contract until 2023 and as announced The Telegraph your agent has already confirmed Manchester City that will not renew it. For this reason, if the club intends to make money with it, it must sell it in this market. The most interested in hiring the 27-year-old striker is Chelseaa club that also has the Frenchman scored Ousmane Dembele for that position. It will be one or the other.

Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling could leave Manchetser City in this transfer market (Reuters)

In this context, the possible exit of Sterling in the coming days is welcome news for Julian Alvarezwho would have one less partner with whom to compete for a place in the formation of Pep Guardiola. It should be noted that the Spanish coach has always had compliments to dedicate to the gunner of River Platewhich means that his opinion has been key for the English team to decide on his signing.

The truth is that the 22-year-old from Cordoba will need to add minutes these months to secure a place on the list of the Argentine team in the Qatar World Cup. His surname was one of those Lionel Scaloni included in the last call for the Final ante Italia and the friendly against Estonia in spain, duel in which he was a starter. That’s why Álvarez He knows that sitting on City’s substitute bench could be counterproductive in his goal of playing in the nations tournament that starts on November 21.

For now, Sterling y Jesus They are still part of the team’s roster. Manchester and they must present themselves when the club’s training sessions begin for the 2022/23 season. But, it is already a fact that both prefer to continue their careers elsewhere and we will have to wait to find out if the leadership of the sky-blue team agrees to sell them or if they keep them in the squad for another year.

KEEP READING:

The 6 European clubs that are looking for Luis Suárez and put River Plate’s hope at risk

Paulo Dybala reached an agreement in principle with Inter: the details

PSG begins its renewal and goes on the market with 80 million: the players it has in its sights

The spectacular goal that wowed Europe in Belgium’s 6-1 crushing victory over Poland in the Nations League