The sale of a Spanish club to an Argentine businessman is complicated

The shield of Castellón and Ranucci, who was close to Ramón Díaz in his stages in San Lorenzo y River

The Castellon Sports Club is a traditional institution of Spanish football, based in the Valencian community. Today he militates in the RFEF First Division, the third category, although he spent long periods in the League and even flirted with becoming elite champion in the 1942/43 season. He counted renowned footballers among his ranks, such as Vicente del Bosque, later a renowned world champion coach in 2010 with La Furia, and Gaizka Mendieta. It has been operating as a Sports Limited Company since 1991. And everything seemed to indicate that an Argentine businessman, Gustavo Ranucciwas one signature away from becoming the owner.

“Nothing, we cannot advance anything with the contract and we do not know the reasons”declared Ranucci before the consultation of Radio Castellon, although he did not end the negotiations. “We’ll wait a little longer,” he added. According to slogan Being Chainthe Argentine had assured days ago that there was a verbal agreement with Vincent Montesinos, president of the club, for the acquisition of the majority package of shares and sports control of the entity. However, something changed in the last hours and stopped an operation that seemed closed.

The Spanish media speculate that a business group led by the Argentine Adrián Varela, and another foreign group in the shadows, whose components are unknown, intervened in the bid. But it was this latest bidder that stepped in with enough force to put Ranucci’s takeover on hold.

Castellón appears as an interesting bet due to its history (July 20 turns 100) and potential. It has the New Castalia Stadium, inaugurated in 1987 and with capacity for 15,500 spectators. In the last season he had an Argentine on the squad: the defender Kevin Sibille, who emerged from River Plate and was under the tutelage of Marcelo Gallardo (now moved to Atlético Baleares). And also with an old acquaintance of the albicelestes fans: Paul Hernandezformer midfielder Leeds United of Marcelo Bielsa, who at the age of 37 put on the Valencia team jersey and then ended his career in professional football.

Since May, Montesinos began to make statements about a possible sale of the majority package of shares of Castellón. “If an agreement is reached, the investor will have to make his decisions and all of us who make up the CD Castellón crew must always have our position available to the club. And, if there have to be changes, they will occur in whatever plots they are. If Vicente Montesinos has to leave, nothing will happen because CD Castellón comes first”, he stated less than a month ago in statements to Castellon Square.

So advanced were the negotiations with Ranucci that media such as The Mediterranean Newspaper They assured in the last hours that the Argentine businessman would be in charge of choosing the new coach for the next season. However, the talks appear to have come to an abrupt halt.

