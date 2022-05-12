The sale of games has ceased to be so important and EA’s income proves it

71% of the total comes from games as a service, with Apex Legends being one of the big standouts.

During these days, the financial reports corresponding to the quarter from January to March, as well as a balance of the entire fiscal year, come to light. That leaves us, in addition to dates and announcements, a multitude of data from video game companies, as has happened in the case of Electronic Arts with the Apex Legends revenue figure.

It is not so striking that Respawn’s free to play battle royale continues to work so well, but perhaps the data that has been echoed is. Geoff Keighley: 71% of EA revenue comes from games as a servicesome numbers shared by the company’s CEO Andrew Wilson in a conversation with investors.

Apex Legends has pushed EA’s revenueThe growth in profits generated by this type of game model comes from a commitment to microtransactions and to lengthening the experience over the years with the inclusion of content periodically. Sales are not so important anymoreand it facilitates the access of more people to the games to keep them as active users and end up investing more money over time.

At the moment we do not have a breakdown of which titles fill that amount, but occupying almost three quarters of the income we understand that also the mobile market plays an important role. In fact, Apex Legends Mobile wants to continue adding to the cause, with a worldwide launch of which we already know the date.

More about: EA, Electronic Arts, Apex Legends, Games as a Service and Free to Play.