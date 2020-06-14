The Salisbury Poisonings is a ‘very prescient virus horror’ about an ‘invisible enemy’ says director Saul Dibb

When the staff behind The Salisbury Poisonings gave their first interviews, it was mid-January 2020 and a pack of journalists was crowded into a windowless room with cups of tea to listen to all about the BBC’s new Novichok drama.

On the time, government producer Laurence Bowen spoke about how unusual and terrifying it will need to have been in Salisbury after the nerve agent assault: “that sense of going into lockdown, of going from on one second a utterly odd daily center England metropolis, to having the military transfer in, individuals in hazmat fits transferring in, army automobiles, query marks over what you might and couldn’t do.” And he was proper – it sounded totally surreal.

5 months later, we live in a completely different world. Phrases like “lockdown” and “PPE” are a part of our on a regular basis vocabulary, and the query marks over what we are able to safely do are very huge certainly. So with the drama set to premiere on BBC One on Sunday 14th June, journalists once more gathered to listen to from the celebs and makers of The Salisbury Poisonings – this time on a Zoom name.

Addressing the query of how true-to-life the three-part factual drama truly is, screenwriter Adam Pattison defined: “There’s all the time push and pull, however I believe accuracy needs to be elementary or else you’ve misplaced your means. Particularly with one thing so current, and the place everybody is nonetheless alive to speak to.”

And as his co-writer Declan Garden stated, the core constructing blocks “like battle and character arcs and development” had been already hardwired into the story: “It couldn’t have been any extra dramatic.”

Director Saul Dibb agreed, saying: “There was the authenticity which the script was shot by way of with, and people factual components – but in addition it really works as a narrative on a variety of completely different ranges.

“It’s partly a home drama, it’s partly a thriller, and it’s partly a very prescient virus horror! Of this invisible enemy that may kill us.”

Anne-Marie Duff – who stars as Wiltshire’s Director of Public Well being, Tracy Daszkiewicz – additionally identified how her character’s clever selections to close native companies and even the police station had been unprecedented on the time, even when they appear much less excessive these days.

“Effectively, you couldn’t make it up,” she stated, addressing the timing of the drama’s broadcast.

“I imply, we had been fortunate as a authorities, weren’t we, as a result of we’d already had the mannequin of different international locations locking down. However Tracy didn’t have that. She was coming at it from a utterly clean canvas, and so it might appear absurd – now in fact to us it appears completely logical. In fact you do. In fact you shut your doorways and home windows and put on masks and – . However at that time it appeared that she was being completely excessive and overreacting.”

The Salisbury Poisonings airs on 14th, 15th and 16th June at 9pm on BBC One. Try what else is on with our TV Information.