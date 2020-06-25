The Salisbury Poisonings is the biggest new BBC drama since Bodyguard

BBC One’s factual drama The Salisbury Poisonings has been an enormous hit for the broadcaster, turning into its biggest new drama launch since 2018’s Bodyguard.

The three-part sequence tells the true story of the Novichok poisonings of a former spy and his daughter, which shook the small metropolis to its core and later affected two unusual members of the public.

The Salisbury Poisonings was acclaimed by critics for sensitively dealing with the terrifying and tragic story, which is significantly related at the second as a result of similarities with the coronavirus pandemic.

The mixed determine of those that tuned into the first episode reside and people who watched in the subsequent seven days through catch-up has reached an enormous 10 million, placing it simply shy of Bodyguard‘s 10.four million in 2018.

The total three-part sequence has reached a mean consolidated viewership of 9.1 million, together with a million in the 16-34 yr outdated demographic, which may be tough to seize.

Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama, mentioned: “We’re delighted The Salisbury Poisonings had such an affect and resonated with the nation. We’re extremely proud to have celebrated members of a metropolis whose bravery and resilience saved secure a complete group, and may’t thank [writers] Adam, Declan and the manufacturing staff sufficient for his or her meticulous efforts in bringing their story to display.”

RadioTimes.com described The Salisbury Poisonings evaluate described it as “deeply affecting”, awarded it 4 stars and praising the sequence for the way it shines a lightweight on tales that weren’t conveyed in the contemporaneous media protection.

