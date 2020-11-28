‘The Salt in Our Waters’ Explores Man vs Nature in Bangladesh

Characteristic debutant Rezwan Shahriar Sumit’s “The Salt in Our Waters,” bows Nov. 29 on the Singapore Worldwide Movie Competition’s Asian Visions strand after profitable competition screenings at London, Busan and Torino.

The venture was supported by the Spike Lee Fellowship, which provided the movie’s preliminary writing grants, France’s CNC aide aux cinemas du monde, the Torino Movie Lab’s viewers design fund, and Bangladesh’s nationwide movie grant.

The movie follows a city-raised sculptor who visits a distant fishing island on the Bangladeshi Delta, and finds himself centerstage in a primal, elemental battle between land and sea, man and nature, previous and future.

Shot on location on Bangladesh’s Patuakhali shore, 11 hours by street from the capital, Dhaka, the movie stems from Sumit’s recollections of visiting the area in 2008 through the devastating Cyclone Sidr.

“These recollections stayed with me for a very long time,” Sumit instructed Selection. “Years later, after I was in grad movie faculty at NYU, I assumed what if I set a conflict of cultures story in that village. Again residence, liberals and conservatives have been clashing over decades-old, unresolved injustices. I began seeing the fishing group as a microcosm of Bangladesh, in unity as in division.”

The movie is a Bangladesh-France co-production between Sumit’s MyPixelStory and Ilann Girard’s Arsam Worldwide (“Cunningham,” “Lebanon”). Sumit met Girard at India’s Movie Bazaar, South Asia’s main co-production market, in 2016.

Girard was drawn to the venture due to its theme and setting. Bangladesh, a rustic which is combating a number of modern-world challenges, world warming, radicalization, refugee disaster, and so forth. in its distinctive manner, shouldn’t be usually seen on mainstream media past the scope of clickbait headlines,” Girard instructed Selection. “Sumit manages to mix never-before-seen social, cultural, and non secular parts and create a narrative world that feels grounded in actuality. He units this towards the spectacular backdrop of Bay of Bengal throughout monsoon – which makes the movie much more particular.”

The workforce is hoping to resonate with three disparate audiences – the Bangladeshi diaspora, the normal art-house audiences, and local weather change activists.

Singapore is a vital competition for the movie. “We can have each bodily and digital screenings on the competition which implies the movie will benefit from the widest attainable attain, inside Singapore,” mentioned Sumit. “The nation hosts a whole lot and 1000’s of Bangladeshi migrant employees and I hope a lot of them will have the ability to watch it from their dorms.”

Movie Republic is on board for world gross sales.

Subsequent up for Sumit is a brief movie “Sorry For The Inconvenience,” which is a part of a brand new filmmaker program backed by Singapore- and Los Angeles-based Subsequent 10 Ventures, resulting from begin capturing this week.

The story is about in a forest cabin the place 4 pals are in quarantine and supply conflicting narratives of what precisely transpired in the surface world. It options “The Salt in Our Waters” stars Titas Zia and Tasnova Tamanna.

Additionally in the works is Sumit’s second function venture “A New Prophet,” a drama set in the confluence of digital actuality and spirituality the place a younger gamer develops a VR app able to giving customers glimpses of the afterlife, set towards the backdrop of Dhaka’s socio-economic cloth. The venture is backed by the Alfred P. Sloan Basis, Movie Unbiased, and Torino Movie Lab, by way of the Worldwide Rising Movie Expertise Affiliation.

The Singapore Worldwide Movie Competition runs as a part of the Singapore Media Competition.