The sanction against Checo Pérez that could harm him in the Drivers’ Championship

In the final stretch of the 2022 Formula 1 season, the points in dispute will be crucial to define the runner-up in the World Drivers’ Championship. Until now, Sergio Perez he is the best positioned to win the appointment with just a point of advantage over his nearest rival Charles Leclerc however, at the United States Grand Prix, he would have to overcome an obstacle so as not to stray from the target.

During the first free practice at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, the team from Guadalajara, Jalisco, noticed a mistake and made the decision to change the internal combustion engine of your RB18 car. Being the fifth time in the season, the action would be outside the regulations of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) and could be penalized.

In that sense, as it is a change in the combustion part, and not in the entire power unit, the Mexican will be sanctioned with five positions on the starting grid of the race scheduled for Sunday, October 23, 2022. In that sense, it will start five steps lower than the original position that it manages to obtain during the qualifying round.

The only requirement for Czech Pérez takes second place in the World Drivers’ Championship is that in each of the four remaining circuits he manages to add more points than Charles Leclerc of Ferrari. In that sense, the disadvantage in the starting grid and a possible bad exhibition of Czech they could cede the score to their Monegasque rival and benefit him with the second position.

It is worth mentioning that Czech Pérez will not be the only competitor with a sanction imposed by the authorities. Fortunately for him, Leclerc and Ferrari could be judged under the argument and be penalized the same number of positions. In this case, the reason would be the change of some parts in the engine of your vehicle to benefit the power unit for the end of the season.

In the event that the sanctions for the two competitors in the Circuit of the Americas are confirmed, they will monopolize the spotlight due to the battle that, in the first instance, they will undertake with the rest of the drivers to climb positions in the race. Secondly, the fight will come down to which pair will seek the best position, as well as the extra point for the fastest lap, to overcome the Drivers’ World Championship table.

One of the most relevant aspects that will revolve around the competition is the kindness of the Austin Texas circuit. And it is that the number of straight lines and their length, as well as the reduced number of curvesmake the Circuit of the Americas the ideal setting for perform the feat of starting in the bottom half of the starting grid and that Czech Pérez or Charles Leclerc look for the positions of the podium.

With the 2022 championship confirmed for Max Verstappen and the pending United States, Mexico, Brazil and Abu Dhabi Grand Prix races, the individual championship table is as follows:

1. Max Verstappen – Red Bull (366 points) Champion.

2. Sergio Perez – Red Bull (253 points).

3. Charles Leclerc – Ferrari (252 points).

4. George Russell – Mercedes (207 points).

5. Carlos Sainz Jr. – Ferrari (202 points).

6. Lewis Hamilton – Mercedes (180 points).

7. Lando Norris – McLaren (101 points).

8. Esteban Ocon- Alpine (78 points).

9. Fernando Alonso- Alpine (65 points).

10. Valtteri Bottas – Alfa Romeo (46 points).

