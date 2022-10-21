The sanction that Juanfer Quintero received after the push to the referee Fernando Echenique in River Plate-Rosario Central

* The push of Juan Fernando Quintero to the referee Echenique

The reaction of Juanfer Quintero against the referee Fernando Echenique in the match that River Plate lost 2-1 against Rosario Central on the 26th date of the Professional Football League resulted in a penalty for the Colombian soccer player: the AFA Disciplinary Court applied three suspension dates.

The referee showed him the red card after suffering a push with both hands by the footballer of the Millionaire, who claimed a supposed penalty in discount time. At the moment of wanting to get away from the claims, Echenique raised his arms and hit the midfielder’s face, who responded untimely.

Quintero’s fury came near the end of the game, when Echenique allowed a play to continue in which all of River called for a foul inside the area by Facundo Almada against Enzo Pérez, which could have represented a 2-2 draw. The referee and the VAR (of poor performance in the match) considered that it was a mutual grab.

Before leaving the Monumental playing field, the author of the second goal in the mythical final of the Copa Libertadores 2018 against Boca criticized Echenique for having taken it out with a slap in a bad way. He even showed her his face.

The Court decided to punish him with a three-day suspension, although one of its members, Sergio Fernández, asked for tensomething that was pointed out in the bulletin published by the body on the official site of the AFA.

The excerpt from the bulletin published by the AFA

“Contrary to what was alleged by the player in his defense and after viewing the video on several occasions, at no time was there any inaccuracy on the part of the referee of the match, Mr. Fernando Gabriel Echenique, therefore, given the alleged act and understanding that it is of an aggression with less violence, the player Juan Fernando Quintero Paniagua, of the River Plate Club, must be sanctioned with a suspension for ten (10) games, by application of Article 184 of the Regulation of Transgressions and Penalties”, was his vote, which remained in minority.

In this way, Marcelo Gallardo will not be able to take it into account for the last date of the championship against Racing, in Avellaneda and the next coach will not be able to take it into account for the first two dates of the next tournament, in 2023.

