The “Sandman” character that Neil Gaiman is very close to bringing to a solo series

After being locked up for more than a century, the Sandman must embark on a journey through different worlds and times to solve the chaos that caused his absence. (Netflix)

At the beginning of August, Sandman reached high to Netflix and offered a unique experience that could only be born from a creation of Neil Gaiman. The series focuses on Dream, or also called Morpheus, who goes through the most tragic moment of his eternal life as a god: he is captured and locked up for more than 100 years. Returning to his kingdom after mounting an escape, he comes face to face with the chaos that was unleashed in his absence, so he sets out on a journey to fix it.

In the second episode, we meet a famous character from the universe of DC Comics, Johanna Constantine (a variant of John Constantine). Portrayed by British actress Jenna Coleman (Doctor Who), she is an occult detective who performs exorcisms and is determined to send every demon back to hell. Though her appearance was brief throughout the story, Gaiman has a keen interest in developing her solo journey.

Jenna Coleman plays Johanna Constantine in the series. (Netflix)

“I have heard [acerca de eso]Neil himself!” Coleman confessed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “One of the reasons he wanted to do it was that the character felt so grounded, and what was really considered by Neil and Allan [Heinberg] is that they sent me the script, but they didn’t tell me who the character was. So, I didn’t know it was Constantine when I read it. So, I formed my own idea of ​​who this person was without having preconceived ideas about Constantine beforehand, which was very smart. But yeah, Neil told me.”

In that sense, the star of Sandman assured that there is a great possibility that the spin-off about Johanna Constantine be a reality: “Yes, he and Allan are really behind this. They seem to think it would be a good idea.”

The character is based on John Constantine, a famous face in DC Comics comic strips. (Netflix)

Based on the comics of the same name by DC Comics, fiction mixes myths and dark fantasies to embark on a story that portrays the cruelty of human beings. Starting with the kidnapping of Sueño, who in his prison develops a deep hatred towards men and creates mistrust from that trauma. However, his role as a powerful cosmic being is not made to rule over them, but to serve them, or so his sister (Death) tells him.

In Sandman, the God of Dreams explores the good and the bad of humanity, meeting noble people like Constantine or Rose Walker; or despicable beings like Roderick Burgess or the followers of the macabre ideas of a cult created by El Corintio, one of the nightmares created by himself. In this way, Neil Gaiman takes us on a very complex journey about what really makes us human and what makes characters like Sueño gods.

The ten episodes of “Sandman” were released on August 5 and, shortly after, two more chapters were added. (Netflix)

Created by Allan Heinberg and David S. Goyer, the title is a Warner Bros. Television production starring Tom Sturridge. El resto del elenco lo completan Boyd Holbrook, Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Gwendoline Christie, Charles Dance, Jenna Coleman, David Thewlis, Stephen Fry, Kirby Howell‑Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston y Vanesu Samunyai.

The first season of Sandmanmade up of 12 episodes, is available to watch on Netflix.

