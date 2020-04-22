The Sandman TV series was “prepared to go into manufacturing” before coronavirus pandemic

It’s been a long time within the making, however it seems to be like The Sandman would possibly lastly make it to the small display quickly, coronavirus permitting.

A good few makes an attempt to adapt Neil Gaiman’s iconic DC Comics series for the display have been made for the reason that 90s, with Netflix lastly ordering an 11-episode run final summer season.

And but, there hasn’t been a lot information on the challenge aside from its change of setting from the 80s to the current day – till now.

In response to a fan query, Gaiman wrote on Tumblr: “It’s going rather well, besides it’s form of hibernating proper now till folks begin making TV once more. The scripts for the primary season are written, casting had began, administrators employed, units had been being constructed.

“Every little thing was prepared to go into manufacturing, after which we moved into a pause. As quickly because the world is prepared to make TV drama, Sandman will transfer easily again into being made.”

Now there’s some excellent news to brighten up your day.

Gaiman had beforehand revealed that the series would observe the occasions of Preludes & Nocturnes, the primary hardback quantity within the comedian series.

Although no castings have been confirmed, Gaiman has additionally acknowledged that the looks of the Sandman himself Dream (who additionally goes by Morpheus, Oneiros and lots of others) would continuously change. Within the comics, Dream’s look adjustments relying on who’s taking a look at him.

Coronavirus could have delayed manufacturing, however that doesn’t imply Gaiman has stopped engaged on the series: “Within the meantime, we’re taking the chance to get the scripts nearly as good as we are able to.”

