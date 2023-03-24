The Santa Clauses Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Other Details

The first season of The Santa Clause tells another Christmas story with Scott Calvin and sets up many possibilities for the second season. In The Santa Clauses, Scott Calvin, played by Tim Allen, notices that after 28 years as Santa Claus, his magic seems to be fading. Scott has decided to retire, so he chooses tech genius Simon Choksi (Kal Penn) to take over as Santa Claus. Scott, his wife Carol (Elizabeth Mitchell), and their children Cal (Austin Kane) and Sandra (Elizabeth Allen-Dick) leave the North Pole.

In The Santa Clause, characters like Scott’s grown-up son Charlie (Eric Lloyd) and Scott’s trusted old elf Bernard also make cameos (David Krumholtz). Simon gets a little too excited about being Santa. He thinks he can make Christmas happen every day and threatens to ruin the happy holiday for good. Meanwhile, Scott learns some surprising new info regarding his journey to becoming Santa Claus. In the meantime, a second season of The Santa Clauses could add to the story of the franchise. Here’s everything we know about The Santa Clauses’ second season.

The Santa Clauses Season 2 Renewal Status

The Santa Clauses will have a second season that will start in December 2022. According to Deadline, Disney+ just announced that the show will be back for a second season. The president of Disney Branded Television, Ayo Davis, said, “This franchise has had a lasting impact on so many families, truly becoming part of their annual holiday traditions.”

“Bringing it back as a series has been a real gift, and I’m grateful to our producing partners at 20th Television and, of course, Tim Allen and his team for giving us yet another reason to celebrate this holiday season.” The show’s official Twitter account also lets its followers know about the news by quoting, “We have some very merry news to share! Season two of #TheSantaClauses will be available on #DisneyPlus.”

The Santa Clauses Storyline

This American Christmas comedy is about Scott Calvin, who is about to turn 65 and realizes that his time as Santa is almost over. Scott has been missing his job as Santa Claus, and he wants to keep living in Lakeside, Illinois, with his wife and two kids. But he has responsibilities to his elves at the North Pole, so Scott is now on a search for Santa’s replacement while getting ready to move his family to the South Pole.

The Santa Clauses Season 2 Plot

In The Santa Clauses, Scott finds out that he has been chosen to be Santa. Scott’s predecessor wanted to pass on the job of Santa to a real person instead of a ghost. Scott also shows Simon where he went wrong as Santa by coming out of retirement and becoming Santa Claus again. Both of these parts of The Santa Clauses open up a lot of possibilities for season 2. For example, we could learn more about the 17 Santas who came before Scott.

Charlie and Bernard, a former elf who is now married, could also be back for season 2 of The Santa Clauses. Scott could also have a new pair of helpers in the form of Simon and his daughter Grace (Rupali Redd). Simon misunderstood what Christmas was all about, but he is a great fit to help Scott improve the tech side of his North Pole operation. The best part is that Scott Calvin is ready to spread Christmas cheer for a while longer in season 2 of The Santa Clauses.

The Santa Clauses Season 2 Cast and Crew

Here are the main characters from the show who will be back for the new season:

Tim Allen as Scott Calvin / Santa Claus

Elizabeth Mitchell as Carol Calvin / Mrs. Claus

Austin Kane as Buddy “Cal” Calvin-Claus

Elizabeth Allen-Dick as Sandra Calvin-Claus

Matilda Lawler as Bett

Devin Bright as Noel

Rupali Redd as Grace Choksi

Kal Penn as Simon Choksi / Santa Claus.

The recurring cast members are:

sabella Bennett as Edie

Sasha Knight as Crouton

Izaac Wang as Hugo

Laura San Giacomo as La Befana

Liam Kyle as Gary

Ruby Jay as Riley

Mitchell plays Carol in The Santa Clause 2, which came out in 2002. Allen’s character has to find a Mrs. Claus so that he can keep being Santa. Allen and Jack Burditt, who is in charge of running the show, both serve as executive producers. Small Dog Picture Company’s executive producers will be Kevin Hench, Richard Baker, Rick Messina, Jason Winer, and Jon Radler. Allen played Santa Claus and Scott Calvin for the first time in the 1994 movie The Santa Clause. 20th Television, which is part of Disney Television Studios, is in charge of making the Disney-branded TV show.

The Santa Clauses Season 2 Release Date

The Santa Clause movies and TV shows have never been made outside of the holiday season. Every movie in The Santa Clause series has come out in early to mid-November. Season 2 of The Santa Clause is likely to do the same. Of course, season 2 of The Santa Clause would need a story and the cast to be ready to come back. But if season 2 of The Santa Clauses turns out to be a primary concern for Disney+, it could be put on the fast track pretty quickly. Overall, season 2 of The Santa Clauses is likely to come out in November 2023 or 2024.

The Santa Clauses Season 2 Episodes and Streaming Options

There will probably be six episodes in the next season. The first two episodes should be available right away, and the rest should come out every week after that.

The show is available to stream on Disney+, which is the streaming home of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and other brands.

The Santa Clauses Season 1 Rating

When making a choice, everyone looks at a show’s rating. Most of the time, the ratings are the best way to tell if a show will be brought back for a second season. Your chances of success get better as you move up the ranks. The show has been liked by both critics and viewers. On IMDb, it has a score of 6.3/10 and on Rotten Tomatoes, it has a score of 55%.