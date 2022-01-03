The save to pure reflection of Ter Stegen that saved a Barcelona plagued of youths

The Barcelona was imposed this Sunday by the minimum against the Mallorca and he started 2022 with a smile in a duel marked by the multiple casualties he had to endure. The culé team won thanks to the goal of the questioned Luke de Jong and was one point from the qualifying zone the next Champions League.

The Dutch center forward, requested by Ronald Koeman to reinforce the lead but which is not taken into account by Xavi Hernández, he started and scored the winning goal in the 44th minute of the first half with a strong header after the center of Óscar Mingueza. But, the great figure of the duel was the archer Marc André Ter Stegen.

The German saved Barça’s triumph in the final discount with a providential intervention in pure reflex, when with his right arm he drowned out the cry Jaume costa, who had entered the far post in a past center. At that moment of the meeting, the Catalan team had abandoned possession of the ball and dedicated themselves to withstanding the attacks of their opponents who could not add.

Barcelona, ​​with 31 points, is now fifth in the La Liga table, one point behind the Champions League area, which at the moment has at Atlético de Madrid (32), who defeated 2-0 at Lightning Vallecano, Betis (33), Sevilla (38) and the leader, Real Madrid.

In Barcelona, ​​the defenders were low due to coronaviruss Sergiño Dest, Jordi Alba and Alejandro Balde; midfielders Gavi, who was also suspended, and Philippe Coutinho; and the forwards Ousmane Dembélé and Ez Abde. What’s more, Sergio Busquets was dismissed due to sanction, while Sergi Roberto Y Pedri they were due to injury and Dani Alves has not yet been enrolled. Up front, they continue with physical problems Ansu Fati, Martin Braithwaite, Memphis Depay, as well as the new signing, Ferran Torres, who has not been able to be registered, until the club reduces its salary bill. Lastly, the striker Yusuf Demir It no longer counts for Xavi and he has permission from the club to seek a new destination.

Thus, the Barça coach had only eleven players available with a first-team record: the archers. Ter Stegen Y grandchild; the defenders Gerard Piqué, Ronald Araujo, Eric Garcia, Samuel Umtit, Clément Lenglet y Óscar Mingueza; midfielders Frenkie de Jong Y Riqui Puig; and the striker Luke de Jong. That was the reason why coach Xavi Hernández was forced to add young people from the subsidiary to the bench of substitutes, such as Nico González, Álvaro Sanz, Ferran Jutglà, Ilias Akhomach, Mika Mármol, Iñaki Peña, Estanis Pedrola, Lucas De Vega and Arnau Comas, some of whom added minutes.

FOLLOW LEGEN:

Ángel Correa scored two goals and Atlético de Simeone started the year with victory

The rude child mistake that caused the defeat of Real Madrid against Getafe

The exchange of strikers that Barcelona and Manchester United analyze

Leeds United ended the slump and Bielsa let off steam with a hug that went viral: “It’s a relief”