The saver who robbed a bank to recover her blocked money and is on the run spoke: “If you are not a wolf, the wolves will eat you”

Fleeing from the authorities after forcing a bank to release his family savings at gunpoint to treat his cancer-stricken sister, Sali Hafiza 28-year-old Lebanese interior designer, insists that she is not the delinquent.

“We are in the country of the mafias. If you’re not a wolf, wolves will eat you.”he told the news agency Reutersstanding on a dirt road somewhere in Lebanon’s rugged eastern Bekaa Valley, where he has been hidden since then.

Hafiz raided a BLOM bank branch in Beirut last week, taking by force some $13,000 in savings in his sister’s account, frozen by capital controls imposed overnight on commercial banks in 2019but were never legalized through legislation.

Dramatic footage of the incident, in which the woman clings to what later turned out to be a toy gun and sits on top of a desk giving orders to the clerks who hand her wads of bills, they turned her into a folk heroine snapshot in a country where hundreds of thousands of people have their savings blocked.

An increasing number of people are taking matters into their own handsexasperated by a three-year financial implosion that the authorities have allowed to fester, leading the World Bank to describe it as “orchestrated by the elite of the country”.

Hafiz was the first of the at least seven savers who robbed banks last weekwhich led banks to close their doors citing security reasons, and to request security support from the government.

George Haj of the Bank Clerks Union said the holdups are a misguided rage that should address the Lebanese state, which is to blame for the crisisnoting that some 6,000 bank employees had lost their jobs since it began.

The authorities have condemned the robberies and say they are preparing a security plan for the banks.

But the depositors maintain that Bank owners and shareholders have become rich by earning high interest payments for lending depositors’ money to the government and they are prioritizing banks over people rather than enacting an IMF bailout.

The government affirms that it is working hard to apply the IMF reforms and that it intends to obtain a rescue of $3 billion this year.

The series of assaults has been greeted with a broad supportincluding by crowds that gather outside the banks when they hear of an assault in progress to cheer them on.

“Perhaps they saw me as a hero for being the first woman to do this in a patriarchal society where a woman’s voice is not supposed to be heard.”Hafiz said, adding that she had no intention of harming anyone, but was tired of the government’s inaction.

“Everybody is in cahoots to rob us and let us starve and die slowly“, he claimed.

When his sister began to lose hope that she would be able to afford expensive treatment to restore mobility and speech impaired by brain cancer, and the bank refused to provide her with the savings, Hafiz decided to act.

BLOM Bank said in a statement that the branch had cooperated with his request for funds, but asked for documentation, as they do with all clients requesting humanitarian exceptions to informal checks.

Hafiz returned two days later with a toy gun that he had seen his nephews play with and a small amount of fuel which he mixed with water and spilled on an employee.

Before his assault, he watched the popular Egyptian black comedy Irhab w Kabab -or “Terrorist and Kabab”- in which a man frustrated by government corruption storms a state building and demands kebabs for the hostages due to the high price of meat.

managed to get hold of $13,000 out of a total of $20,000 – enough to cover his sister’s travel expenses and about a month’s treatment – and made sure sign a receipt so she wouldn’t be charged with theft.

She pretended to be pregnant to escape

To facilitate his escape, Hafiz posted on Facebook that he was already at the airport and on his way to Istanbul. He ran to his house and she disguised herself in a robe and headscarf and placed a bundle of clothing on her belly to appear pregnant.

A police officer who knocked on your door”he must have been afraid that she would give birth in front of him. I went downstairs in front of everyone, like 60 or 70 people… wishing me luck with the delivery. It was… just like in the movies”, she said, after they did not recognize her.

Two of Hafiz’s close friends who were with her at the bank robbery were arrested after the incident on charges of threatening bank employees and holding them against their will, and were ordered released on bail on Wednesday.

Hafiz assured that would be handed over once judges end a crippling strike that has slowed court proceedings and has left detainees languishing in jail.

Abdallah Al-Saiian acquaintance of Hafiz who robbed a bank in January to get about $50,000 of his own savings, said that more robberies are coming.

“Things will have to get worse before they can get better,” Saii said.

“When the state can do nothing for you and cannot even offer you a shred of hope of what awaits you, then we are living the law of the jungle”, he added.

