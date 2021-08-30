The scandal at the Belgian GP of Formula 1: there were only 3 laps with the safety car and they ended the race

Summary of the Belgian Grand Prix

A real scandal occurred in the Belgian Formula 1 Grand Prix where the authorities first delayed the start of the race by more than three hours due to the rain and then only three laps were given with the safety car and the race was finished with a red flag. The top ten achieved half the score and Max Verstappen (Red Bull) he was the winner because he started first after achieving pole position.

Due to the rainfall that fell in the area of ​​the Ardennes Forest, where the Autodromo de Spa-Francorchamps is located, which complicated the state of the track, the race was delayed. They got to give a previous lap, but then the engines were turned off.

There were many deliberations, and after more than three hours the Race Direction, in charge of Michael Massi, decided that the cars take to the track to comply with the regulations and make only three turns, the minimum required by the regulations.

Then the red flag was raised and the action was over on the track. The cars returned to the pits and the protagonists placed their cars on the outer lane and returned to their teams.

Max Verstappen was the winner of a race that was not run (REUTERS / Johanna Geron)

It was disrespectful to the public who remained stoic in the stands, many of them natural. People sheltered themselves as best they could under the inclement weather and could not see their idols in action. The fans did not save anything and their insults came, not so much for the non-completion of the race, but for having made them wait more than three hours.

“It was a shame everything that happened. Visibility was very low. It is not a victory. I will try to keep reducing the differences and keep pushing, “said Verstappen, who now has 199.5 points and was only 3 behind Hamilton. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes).

“Many times we do not have the reward for a great qualification. A shame for all the fans, we wanted the race to take place. The team deserves it because they worked a lot all these years, “he said. George Russell (Williams), who had a remarkable job in qualifying.

“I feel very sorry for the fans because they were there all the time. I knew that when they took us out on the track the weather was not going to improve. You couldn’t really see a couple of meters in front of you, you couldn’t see the flashing lights of the car in front of you either, “he said. Hamilton.

The public remained stoic despite the bad weather (REUTERS / Johanna Geron)

Delay and resume.

In a beginning the game was delayed by half time to wait for the weather conditions to improve, until a moment came when the Race Direction decided that the drivers would take a lap behind the safety car to analyze the condition of the track and except for Verstappen, who starts first, the rest do not agreed to let him go.

The Dutchman, who sought to score the necessary points to regain the lead in the championship, said that “the track is in good condition” despite the water that fell. Although the Belgian GP poleman has the advantage of not having the spray as there is no car in front of him.

During that preliminary turn, George Russell (Williams) y Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) were some of those who expressed their dissatisfaction with the state of the track when they spoke on the radio. The complaints were about the water on the asphalt and poor visibility.

After analyzing the conditions, the sports commissioners decided to suspend the start of the race until the track conditions improve. The cars returned to the pits and the runners awaited the decision of the authorities to see if the competition would end or not. The weather forecast announced that rainfall would continue.

This was the state of the track when the cars left and gave the turns (REUTERS / Christian Hartmann)

After a two-hour delay, the safety car hit the track again and made two turns on the track. At first, the maximum waiting time was until 6:00 p.m. local time (1:00 p.m. in Argentina), but later it was decided not to put a limit on the clock.

On the other hand, the possibility of running on Monday was unlikely as there is 90 percent rain forecast for tomorrow. In addition, the proximity to the date in the Netherlands, which will be the coming weekend and on Friday the cars will hit the track at the renovated Zanvoort Autodrome. After a new exit of the safety car, the authorities decided that the race should be started, although only with three turns and behind the safety car.

They understood that the safety conditions were not given to be able to run. Masi’s decision may have influenced the heavy crashes on Friday in the W Series and Lando Norris Saturday, without consequences the competitors nor the English of McLaren, but all took a great scare. The incidents were in the same place, at the exit of the mythical Eau Rouge curve.

Checo Pérez was able to start

It should be mentioned that during the previous round, Sergio “Checo” Pérez he got lost and crashed into the containment fences. Due to the unfortunate accident, the Red Bull man in principle was not going to be able to be part of the starting grid.

However, with the forced delay at the start of the race, in the boxes of the Austrian team they began to repair the Mexican’s car and waited for the permission of the sports commissioners to see if the Aztec could start. “We are doing everything we can to repair the car and get it off the ground.”Said the team leader, Christian Horner.

Checo Pérez’s car after his mistake (REUTERS / Johanna Geron)

After an hour and a half of delay, the mechanics finished repairing Checo’s monoposto, which was able to start from the pits, although by doing it last and unable to compete, the Guadalajara-born could not add units.

“I made a mistake because intermediate rain tires are difficult ”, acknowledged Pérez, who praised the work of his team: “The team is incredible the work they did and quickly they had already repaired the entire horn. It was a shame that it could not be run. The track conditions never improved and it didn’t seem like they were going to improve. “

F1 will have the possibility of claiming this role in less than a week, when its cars return to the track at the renovated Zandvoort Autodrome, home of the Netherlands Grand Prix, which after 36 years will receive the Maximum .

BELGIUM GRAND PRIZE – RANKING

Belgian GP classifier. There are four laps because the starts after the previous lap, before the break of more than three hours (Car and Driver)

TOP 5 WORLD RANKING

Lewis Hamilton 202.5 points

Max Verstappen 199.5 puntos

Lando Norris 113 points

Valtteri Bottas 108 points

Sergio Pérez 104 points

