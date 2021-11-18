The scandal over the sexual abuse of Peng Shuai grows: the Chinese tennis player is still missing and Naomi Osaka joined the campaign for her whereabouts

Peng Shuai, Naomi Osaka and the head of the Chinese regime, Zhang Gaoli, accused of sexual abuse by the former professional player who has disappeared since then (Infobae)

The former world tennis number 1 Naomi Osaka said to be “shocked by the situation” from Peng Shuai, the Chinese tennis player who has been missing for 10 days after accusing a former senior communist leader of the country of having raped her. “Censorship is never acceptable wherever it comes from. I hope Peng Shuai and her family are well and in good health.”, public on Twitter the Japanese player, along with a photograph of the missing person.

“I am shocked by the current situation and send love and light on your way“Added the double champion of the US Open (2018, 2020) and Australian Open (2019, 2021), withdrawn from the circuit for “take a break for a while “in a season disturbed by anxiety problems and” various depressive episodes”.

The WTA, organizer of the women’s circuit, claimed on Sunday, in a statement from its director Steven Simon, that “allegations are fully, fairly, transparently and uncensored investigated”, Being very concerned about the lack of news from Peng Shuai.

Monday, the world number 1 Novak Djokovic He also referred to the matter on the sidelines of the Masters tournament in Turin, ensuring to be very “Surprised”. ”I don’t know much about it, I’ve been hearing things for a week now and it’s honestly surprising that it disappeared”, He pointed out at a press conference.

“I do not have much more to say. I hope they find her and that she is well. It’s terrible. I can imagine what the family must feel”He added.

Naomi Osaka’s publication on her Twitter account that went viral (Twitter)

The 35-year-old former world No. 1 in doubles accused the former deputy prime minister on social media Zhang Gaoli, who was from 2013 to 2018 one of the most powerful political men in China, having forced her to have sex. The explosive accusation appeared briefly on November 2 on the official Weibo account of the 2014 Roland Garros winning tennis player in pairs..

As of November 4, China blocked all reference to that message attributed to Peng Shuai.

Since then, the player has not shown signs of life and Zhang Gaoli Nor has it reacted publicly to the accusations.

The accusation

On November 4, the scandalous accusation against the head of the regime was known. As published in his account Weibo, Peng stated that Zhang Gaoli, who became a member of the Politburo Standing Committee, forced her to have sex and then they had an intermittent consensual relationship.

Post was deleted half an hour later, although searches for the name of Peng in the controlled China Internet increased and screenshots were shared between private groups of WeChat And through iMessage. In China, the internet is heavily censored and the privacy of top leaders is an especially sensitive issue.

Former Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli is accused of forcing Peng Shuai to have non-consensual sex with him. In the photo, during a summit in Beijing (AP)

In the post published by the victim – which looks like an open letter addressed to Zhang-, Peng alleges an on-off relationship that lasted at least 10 years. The woman says she opened her heart to Zhang, who is now 75 years old. “Why did you have to come back to me, did you take me to your house to force me to have sex with you? Yes, I had no proof, and it was simply impossible to have it“, wrote. “I couldn’t describe how disgusted I was, and how many times I wondered if I’m still human. I feel like a walking corpse. Every day I acted, which person is the real me?”.

“That afternoon I did not agree at first and would not stop crying“, wrote Peng about the day of the rape. “I was panicky and scared,” added the woman. After having dinner with Zhang and his wife, and after much persuasion by the former head of the Chinese Communist Party, she relented, according to the post that was later deleted. Like Zhang, his wife Kang Jie is still protected by the regime of Xi Jinping.

Disappearance

The director of the WTA Steve Simon asked this Sunday that the complaints of the tennis player Peng Shuai, who accuses a former Chinese vice premier of forcing her to have sex, “are investigated in a complete, fair, transparent and uncensored manner ”. “Recent events in China involving a WTA player, Peng Shuai, are of great concern”Simon added.

The body that oversees the women’s circuit ruled shortly after the The tennis community will be increasingly concerned about raising the issue of the safety and whereabouts of the Chinese player.

Peng Shuai during the Australian Open in Melbourne Park, in January 2019. The professional tennis player remains missing after having denounced sexual abuse involving a leader of the Chinese regime (Reuters)

Peng has been missing within the last 10 days and has been deleted from social networks chinese since he accused one of the leaders of his country of rape on his account Weibo, the Chinese equivalent of Twitter. Under the hashtag #WhereIsPengShuai, the tennis community has begun to show concern for the 35-year-old who was doubles champion at Wimbledon in 2013 and in the French Open one year later.

“Yes, these accusations are very disturbing.”the eighteen-time Grand Slam winner tweeted, Chris Evert, on Sunday. “I have known Peng since I was 14 years old; we should all be concerned; this is serious; where is? You are safe? Any information would be welcome ”.

(With information from AFP, AP and media) .-

