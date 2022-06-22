The scandal that shakes Formula 1: Red Bull suspended one of its promises for using a racist term

Juri Vips, Red Bull Racing Academy Development Driver (Photo: Twitter/@redbullracing)

A scandal rocks the formula 1 and to the team Red Bull especially since one of its promising test pilots, Jüri Vipswas sanctioned for using racist terms while playing Call of Duty Warzone in a live broadcast Twitch. Although the 21-year-old Estonian rider apologized, the Austrian team’s message was strong and he was suspended from his Junior program for the time being.

The streaming event was this Tuesday and in the middle of the Vips game he addressed another participant in a derogatory way and the word he would have used is ‘nigga’, a pejorative and racist term directed at African Americans.

The issue quickly exploded on social networks and Red Bull took immediate action and although it warned that it would investigate the issue, it decided to suspend the runner. “Red Bull Racing has suspended its junior driver Jüri Vips from duty with immediate effect, pending a full investigation of the incident. We condemn the abuse of any type of zero tolerance policy related to racist behavior or language within our organization”, indicated the statement published on the squad’s networks.

Red Bull’s post repudiating Vips’ attitude

Almost simultaneously Vips made a post on his Instagram account. “I wish to apologize for the offensive language used during a live video game broadcast today. These words are totally unacceptable and do not reflect the values ​​and principles that I hold. I deeply regret my actions and this is not the example I want to set. I will fully cooperate with the investigation,” wrote the young pilot.

Who is VIP? He came to the Red Bull driver development program and at 17 years old was champion of the German Formula 4. He became one of the promises of motorsports and the energy drink team bet on him. He gave him financial support in the minor categories and allowed him to add kilometers in the F1 cars in order to be enabled with the Superlicense, an exclusive requirement to run in the Maximum. He got on one of the Red Bulls in the final tests of the season in Abu Dhabi 2021 with the brand new 18-inch tires, which were released in the race this year. In 2022 he tested the RB18 from Sergio Perez in the first round of tests in Spain in which he finished last.

The word of Vips in their social networks

He runs in Formula 2 with the powerful Hitech team, with great experience in the promotional categories, but has not yet won this year in which he is seventh in the championship. In 2021, although he scored a triumphant double in Baku, he finished sixth in the tournament. With the support that he has behind him, he expected more and the lights of the young promise seemed to be dazzled by integrating the structure that thanks to Max Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton last year. That is why there is a version that affirms that this episode would have fallen like a glove for Red Bull to be able to unlink it, although for now the measure is a suspension.

It should be remembered that in Red Bull there are no scruples to move their drivers and that was seen with their changes between their teams, the largest and Alpha Tauri, the best known cases were the “descents” of Pierre Gasly and Daniil Kvyat from Red Bull to Alpha Tauri or Toro Rosso at the time. They also released him from Alex Albonwho knew how to rise from Toro Rosso to Red Bull.

When it comes to their driver development program or Junior as they also call it, Vips may have an uncertain future with the team. It is often stated that a driver in the F1 circus must be as professional on and off the car. This episode demonstrates it and more when it comes to respect and ethics.

