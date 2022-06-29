The scandalous revelation of a tennis player about Roland Garros: “There was an epidemic of COVID-19 and nothing was said”

Alizé reached the third round at Roland Garros (Photo: Reuters)

Strong statements were made known this Tuesday in the international press by the tennis player Alizé Cornet who uncovered a scandal that could have great consequences on the WTA and ATP circuit. While at Wimbledon cases of coronavirus such as that of Matteo Berrettini have forced these players to be eliminated, the French athlete assured that during the last Roland Garros there was a tacit agreement between the players to continue playing the matches despite having symptoms compatible with the disease .

In talk with the half Gallic The Teamthe number 37 in the world told details of the coexistence. “There have always been players who have retired due to illness. I do not want to underestimate the coronavirus effect. There are players who have gastros, flu. Some years in the tournaments, there were catastrophes of gastros because of the little fresh food. There were two, three, four players who dropped out, it was just bad luck. We are not going to put a protocol for gastros! COVID-19 is now part of the routine, there are vaccines and so on. If we start over, I’m not going! At Roland Garros, there was an epidemic of COVID-19, nobody talked about it. We are not going to analyze ourselves and get into trouble. It was an unspoken agreement between us. In the locker room, everyone understood it and nothing was said.he explained.

In this sense, he justified that determination: “We have paid the price, we have been in a bubble for a year and a half, we have all been vaccinated, it is fine. At some point, you have to try to be a little consistent in the way you do things. COVID-19 It is part of our life, it is. Some players get the wrong place. I think that cataloging as psychosis would be really out of place. We have eaten to satiety and I hope that it has been left more or less behind”.

The French revealed that there was an agreement between the players not to be tested during the second Grand Slam of the season (Photo: Reuters)

Without fear that their statements will have repercussions on WimbledonHe added that he does not see it as viable for the organization to return to testing in England. “I hope they have the intelligence not to do it. The points have already been removed. This would win the prizes”, he criticized. Alizé has already passed the first round of the tournament by defeating the Kazakh 6-3 and 7-6 Yulia Putintseva.

Cornet made a last reflection on the subject. “At some point… Maybe we all had the flu. The fact is that we have three symptoms: itchy throat, we play and everything is fine, nothing happens. At Roland Garros, yes, I think there were some cases and there was a tacit agreement between us. We are not going to examine ourselves and get into trouble! Later, I have seen girls with masks, perhaps because they knew they had it and did not want to give themselves away. You also have to be civic”, he concluded.

