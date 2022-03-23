The Scientific Wordle in Spanish gives it a touch of difficulty and at the same time helps you learn

It could be said that Wordle has been one of the most successful phenomena of 2022 so far. Since its inception, the game created by Josh Wardle now has countless clones, being able to find them in many languages ​​and forms. Its Spanish variant, created by Daniel Rodríguez, has also been updated over time, and now features a new mode: scientific.

Although Wordle already manifests itself in a large number of forms, and for computers and mobiles, Daniel Rodríguez’s Wordle was the first to offer a Spanish variant of this popular game. The scientific mode comes after the accents, a way long awaited by the community due to the ambiguity of the words displayed without it.

A somewhat more complex game mode arrives, but with an end to learn





In science mode, we still have to figure out the word, although this time it’s a seven-letter word instead of five. Just like in its standard mode, we must form words until we guess the one of the day. For this we have some clues: in each attempt they show us if we have placed the position of each letter correctly. If one of the letters does not appear, it will appear in gray, while if it appears but is not correctly placed, it will appear in yellow. In case it does appear, we will have it in green. All of these mechanics are still in science mode, though as the name suggests, words have to do with science.

The user can still choose to insert all kinds of words that appear in the dictionary, and in this case they are seven letters long. We can consider this as an additional clue, although as you well know, there are words of unusual use in scientific jargon.

In addition to the word always being related to science, there is also another difference from the other modes. And it is that At the end of our game session in this mode, we will see a definition of what the word meansso we also learn while we play.

According to Daniel Rodríguez, who was interviewed by Xataka’s colleagues, this mode in Wordle he created it together with ScheherazadeMR and his community, who spreads science on his Twitch channel. In fact, many of the words that appear in this scientific Wordle were proposed by its community.