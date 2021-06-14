The scoop is surprising… Mamta Banerjee’s marriage to socialism! The rite was once finished in a easy manner, know

Tamil Nadu Information: Mamta Banerjee and Socialism have were given married, weren’t stunned to listen to the inside track….However it’s true that during Tamil Nadu Mamta Banerjee has married a groom named Socialism. Now not best this, Communism (Communism), Leninism (Leninism) and Marxism (Marxism) had been all provide on this marriage of Mamta-Socialism. It is going to sound odd or a political shaggy dog story, however within the Salem district of Tamil Nadu, there has actually been the sort of marriage ceremony, whose invitation card has stunned folks. Additionally Learn – Situation of backward elegance leaders in BJP like slaves, we can now not shape an alliance: Omprakash Rajbhar

Mamta Banerjee and socialism were given married in a easy manner Additionally Learn – Kapil Sibal mentioned – there will have to be a robust opposition within the nation, there’s an pressing wish to steadiness between skilled and formative years in Congress

Mamta Banerjee and socialism were given married in a easy manner in Kondlampatti Kattur house of ​​Salem district of Tamil Nadu. Groom’s identify A. M. is socialism, which A. Mohan’s son and belongs to the Communist Celebration of India (CPI) ideological circle of relatives. On the similar time, the fogeys of the bride Mamta Banerjee, Ok. Palanisamy and P. Nilambal are from and this circle of relatives is of Congress ideology. Additionally Learn – Senior Congress chief Indira Hridayesh dies of middle assault in Delhi’s Uttarakhand Sadan

Tamil Nadu | The marriage of a pair named Socialism & Mamata Banerjee came about in Salem district the day before today Socialism is son of Communist Celebration of India’s Salem district secy A Mohan. Mamata Banerjee hails from a Congress circle of relatives. CPI State Secy R Mutharasan attended rite percent.twitter.com/K60Rl3eG1t – ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2021

Within the marriage, together with the groom’s brother Socialism, Leninism and nephew Marxism, in addition to the secretary of the Milnadu CPI had been additionally provide on the marriage ceremony. The bride and groom instructed that 1000’s of congratulatory messages had been gained from individuals who knew them and unknown folks.

Mamta Banerjee mentioned this factor…

The bride Mamta Banerjee mentioned, ‘I understood the true energy of my identify best when Didi changed into the Leader Minister of West Bengal.’ On the similar time, the groom Socialism mentioned, ‘All through college days, I and my brothers had been ridiculed so much on account of their names.’ Bhai is a communism attorney, whilst Leninism runs a producing unit of silver anklets.

Mohan, the daddy of the groom and district secretary of the CPI, mentioned, “After the dissolution of the Soviet Union, many of us felt that communism was once over. At the moment I named my sons as Communism, Leninism and socialism was once