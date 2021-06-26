The scoop of 2 gunmen coming into the Taj Lodge in Mumbai stirred up, the caller grew to become out to be a 14-year-old boy

New Delhi: Two gunmen have been reported to have entered the Taj Lodge Palace in Mumbai nowadays. After this there used to be a stir. Quickly the Mumbai Police intensified efforts to support the safety machine. The Mumbai Police began the investigation, however the truth that got here to gentle additionally stunned the police. Additionally Learn – Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Iqbal Kaskar despatched again to judicial custody after NCB interrogation

In line with the Mumbai Police, they were given a telephone name pronouncing that two gunmen dressed in mask had entered the Taj Lodge. In this knowledge, the police began investigation. Whoever known as used to be traced. After that the reality got here out. The caller grew to become out to be a 14 12 months outdated kid. The police took each the kid and his father into custody.

A decision used to be won nowadays to extend safety at Taj Mahal Palace as two masked males with weapons will input the lodge. On probe, it used to be discovered to be a pretend name. Caller is recognized as 14-yr-old & his father stated he has no knowledge on it. We're wondering them: Mumbai Police – ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2021

On the similar time, the daddy of the kid says that he does no longer know the rest about this. Mumbai Police says that each are being puzzled. Allow us to inform you that there was a large terrorist assault at the Taj Lodge in Mumbai, which shook the entire nation.