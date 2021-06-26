The scoop of Rakesh Tikait’s arrest is faux, motion will probably be taken towards the ones spreading rumours: Delhi Police

New Delhi: Delhi Police termed the experiences of the arrest of Bharatiya Kisan Union chief Rakesh Tikait as faux. Police mentioned that motion will probably be taken towards the ones spreading such faux information. Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap tweeted, “Faux information! The scoop associated with the arrest of Rakesh Tikait is fake. Please avoid such faux information/tweets. Motion will probably be taken towards the ones spreading such false information/tweets.” Additionally Learn – ISI plotted violence in farmers’ agitation, safety alert in Delhi, many metro stations closed

BKU’s media in-charge Dharmendra Malik additionally instructed that Tikait has now not been arrested. Malik mentioned, “The police didn’t arrest Tikait. He’s nonetheless on the protest web site in Ghazipur, the place protests are occurring towards agricultural regulations. There’s no scenario of warfare on the protest web site.” Additionally Learn – SKM’s remark once more got here when the federal government refused to repeal agricultural regulations; Stated- ‘There’s no query of finishing the motion’

The Delhi Police on Saturday tightened safety on the borders of the nationwide capital in view of the potential for a protest march via farmers protesting the Centre’s 3 agricultural regulations. The representatives of farmers will publish a memorandum to the governors of various states on June 26. Additionally Learn – Kisan Andolan: Executive in a position to speak about all provisions with farmers however agriculture regulations is probably not canceled- Narendra Singh Tomar