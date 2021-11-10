The scoop of the homicide of wrestler Nisha Dahiya is fake, launched the video itself and mentioned – I’m alive

Nisha Dahiya Homicide: The scoop of the taking pictures of Haryana wrestler Nisha Dahiya and her brother created a sensation. Then again, wrestler Nisha instantly launched the video pronouncing that he’s alive and entirely secure. In reality, there used to be panic on social media when it used to be allegedly quoted through the police that wrestler Nisha Dahiya and her brother have been shot useless in Sonepat, Haryana.Additionally Learn – Pretend Information Alert: No outdoor exertions is being despatched to military camp in Kashmir

Despite the fact that the Wrestling Federation has launched a video of Nisha itself pronouncing that she is totally secure. A video of wrestler Nisha Dahiya has surfaced wherein she is telling that she has come to play Senior Nationwide Pageant in Gonda. Sakshi Malik could also be observed along with her on this video. Nisha has referred to as the inside track of demise occurring within the media as pretend. Additionally Learn – There’s no migration of Hindu households in Moradabad, police rejected the declare, know what’s the entire subject

#WATCH | “I’m in Gonda to play senior nationals. I’m alright. It’s a faux information (stories of her demise). I’m positive,” says wrestler Nisha Dahiya in a video issued through Wrestling Federation of India. (Supply: Wrestling Federation of India) %.twitter.com/fF3d9hFqxG – ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2021

After this, Olympian wrestler Sakshi Malik additionally shared an image with Nisha and wrote that she is alive. Allow us to tell that High Minister Narendra Modi had congratulated Nisha for her higher efficiency these days. Nisha Dahiya is a countrywide degree wrestler and he or she had gained the bronze medal in Serbia only a few days in the past. For this, High Minister Narendra Modi had congratulated Nisha Dahiya on Wednesday morning itself. PM Modi had congratulated the 5 wrestlers who gained medals within the Beneath-23 Global Wrestling Championship, together with Nisha.