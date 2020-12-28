The scope of discussion and disagreement in the country is getting reduced: Amartya Sen

Nobel laureate economist Amartya Sen has expressed anger over the lack of scope for discussion and disagreement in the country. Also, he claimed that by arbitrarily imposing treason charges and sending people to jail without trial. Also Read – West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: News going viral on social media, will Babul Supriyo join Trinamool!

However, the BJP, which is often at the center of Sen's criticism, has termed this charge as baseless.

Sen (87), a professor at Harvard University, in an interview to PTI, supported the farmers' agitation against three new agricultural laws of the Center. Also, he insisted that there is a 'strong basis' for reviewing these laws.

He said, “Any person who does not like the government can be declared a terrorist by the government and sent to jail. Many opportunities for people to perform and free discussion have been limited or closed. “

The noted economist said, “The scope for disagreement and discussion is getting reduced. People are being sent to jail without prosecuting arbitrarily accusing them of treason. “

He expressed sadness that young activists like Kanhaiya Kumar, Shehla Rashid and Umar Khalid have often been treated like enemies.

He claimed, “Young and far-sighted leaders like Kanhaiya or Khalid or Shehla who use peaceful and non-violent methods are being treated as oppressive enemies rather than being treated as political property.” Whereas he should have been given an opportunity to carry forward his efforts towards the interests of the poor in a peaceful manner. “

BJP’s West Bengal unit chief Dilip Ghosh, reacting sharply to Sen’s views about the alleged shrinking scope of discussion and unrestrained, said his (Sen’s) plea was baseless.

Ghosh said, “The allegations are baseless. If he wants to see what intolerance is, he should travel to West Bengal, where no opposition party has the democratic authority to carry out its program. “

When asked about Sen’s views on the BJP-led government, the noted economist said, “When the government makes a mistake, it hurts people, it should not only be allowed to speak, but it is really necessary. is. Democracy demands it! “

It is noteworthy that Sen’s views about the BJP-led government are often seen in support of the opposition.

Sen said that there are strong grounds to review all three agricultural laws because farmers are protesting against these laws.

He said, “There is definitely a strong basis for reviewing these laws.” But the first requirement is to have a proper discussion, not to be said to make a big concession, which is actually a very small concession. “

Sen has made this remark in view of thousands of farmers protesting against the new agricultural laws for the last one month on the borders with Delhi. The protesting farmers are demanding the repeal of these laws brought in September and legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP).

Reacting to Sen’s stance on the farmers’ performance, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said that the government has made all efforts to resolve the issues and address the concerns expressed by the farmers associations.

Sen also said that there is a big difference in the dealings with disadvantaged communities in India.

He said, “Perhaps the biggest drawback is the mix of policies, which has led to such a catastrophic expansion of child malnutrition.” On the contrary, we need different policies on different fronts. “

On the country’s efforts to fight the Kovid-19 epidemic, Sen said that India was right in the need to keep distance from social gathering but imposing lockdown without any notice was wrong.

He said, “It was also a mistake to ignore the need of poor workers for livelihood. He said this after the lockdown was implemented at the end of March, referring to the unemployment of crores of people who were leaving and a large number of migrant workers returning home. He said that perhaps for the first time after partition of the country, such a number of people fled.

Emphasizing the need for more intelligent reasoning and human compassion in the implementation of the Kovid-19 strategy, Sen said that India had found some right ideas but the country’s response to huge inequality was ignored and the response to it was chaotic. He said that the presence of huge inequality will affect every aspect of India’s policy making.