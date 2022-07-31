The scoring return of Alison González gave America victory over Mazatlán

Alison González scored her first two goals with América. Photo: Club América Femeni

little more than seven months later, Alison González scored again in the Liga MX Femenil. The 20-year-old soccer player is back after recover from injury that kept her away from the courts since December 2021 and was already a key factor for the America They got the victory against Mazatlan.

Though Alison arrived as a cream-blue reinforcement for Clausura 2022, the match on the Kraken Stadium pitch is only his second with the institution (he debuted against Atlas on matchday three). In addition to the double Aligol, Nicki Hernandez he also scored for a final score of three goals to nil. The duel corresponded to date four of the Apertura 2022 and represented the team’s third victory so far in the tournament.

The women from the capital were the dominant team for almost the entire game. This materialized before ten minutes into the game with the first goal in his favor in a great personal move in which González ran down the side of the field, faced the rival goal and after removing a rival, shot to beat the goalkeeper and romper the tie.

After half an hour on the clock, America’s second goal fell. A collective play ended with the ball at Alison’s feet near the penalty mark and without thinking twice, she finished off. The ball ended up in the goal for the second time. In the celebration of both annotations, it stands out that all the companions on the court came to congratulate the scorer.

“On a general level, we still have to improve a lot. It is true that with the names we had on the field we invited to be vertical, to have duels from the outside, to have that possession or that verticality, even inside with Katty with Alison, but it is obvious that we are not just looking for a result, we are looking for much more. We are not above all satisfied with what has happened on the field, yes with the result, but not in the way of achieving it”, said the Spanish Ángel Villacampa, Americanist coach.

with victory, America reached ten points and placed second in the standings. The balance of the team so far is three wins (Toluca, Santos Laguna and Mazatlan) and one draw (Atlas), with regard to offense and defense it registers nine goals for and three against. For their part, the Cañoneras added their third loss of the semester and are sixteenth in the table.

For matchday five, the azulcremas will host the four-time league champions, the UANL Tigres. “I think that the Tigres match will have very little to do with the match against Men. Not only in our approach, but also surely in what they are going to propose to us. Despite the fact that we play at home, surely that match will be decided in small details as it usually happens in the last confrontations that have taken place between América and Tigres”, sentenced the coach.

Villacampa He arrived in Mexico City this summer from European football, specifically from the Iberdrola League in his native country, where he has directed the women’s teams of the Levante (2021), Athletic Club of Bilbao (2019-2021) y Atletico Madrid (2015-2018). Among his most outstanding achievements that shine in his record are a Spanish Super Cup, a Queen’s Cup and two first division titles.

