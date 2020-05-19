The Scrapped Batman Vs. Superman Movie Starring Colin Farrell And Jude Law Sounds Incredibly Dark

Go away a Remark
It’s been about 4 years since Batman v Superman: Daybreak of Justice launched. It was a darkish, brooding take of a rivalry between the 2 titular heroes, who got here to blows attributable to their inherent mistrust for an additional and Lex Luthor’s machinations fueling that flame. Evidently that not everybody was on board with the darkish interpretation.
Nonetheless, this imaginative and prescient for a darkish Batman and Superman film goes a lot additional again to 2001. On the time, Akiva Goldsman was tasked to jot down a Batman Vs. Superman film that may have starred Colin Farrell and Jude Law. Imagine it or not, it sounds prefer it may have been darker than Batman v Superman: Daybreak of Justice. Right here’s what Goldsman instructed Collider:
I wrote on […] this model of Batman v Superman [around 2001 or 2002]— when Colin Farrell was solid as Batman and Jude Law was solid as Superman and Wolfgang Petersen was directing —we had been in prep and it was the darkest factor you’ve ever seen. It began with Alfred’s funeral and Bruce has fallen in love and renounced being Batman, the Joker kills his spouse, and then you definately uncover it was all a lie. Simply that the love itself was constructed by the Joker to interrupt [Bruce]. It was a time the place you’ll be capable to get these kind of tales collectively in script kind however they couldn’t fairly land on this planet. By some means, the expectations of the article — whether or not they be viewers or company or directorial — it wasn’t touchdown fairly in the way in which I believe we imagined after we put them on the web page.
In fact, Akiva Goldsman’s darkish imaginative and prescient for Batman’s future by no means took off. Whereas his imaginative and prescient for this Batman and Superman film sound darkish, he additionally was the author of Batman & Robin, and he thought that film was darkish at one level. He has since apologized for Batman & Robin being so unhealthy.
Akiva Goldsman’s Batman Vs. Superman film would have had Wolfgang Peterson on the helm, not Joel Schumacher, which makes you marvel if he would have taken it down a darker street with Goldsman’s script in hand. On the time, WB had each intention to maneuver ahead with the mission and needed a 2004 launch, however someplace alongside the way in which, the studio dropped it and determined to again Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins as an alternative.
Batman motion pictures which have failed to go away the Batcave are surprisingly not all that unusual. Joel Schumacher tried to tackle Batman as soon as extra with Batman Unchained, which may have seen Nicholas Cage taking part in The Scarecrow. Alex Kurtzman tried to pitch WB a light-weight Batman film, not realizing the studio needed a darker tone and turned to Christopher Nolan’s interpretation as an alternative. And extra not too long ago, Ben Affleck was set to jot down and direct his personal standalone Batman film earlier than stepping away.
Now Matt Reeves is on the helm for The Batman, which is properly into manufacturing. Paradoxically, Colin Ferrell, who was set to play Batman in Akiva Goldsman’s Batman Vs. Superman, is now taking part in The Penguin in The Batman. And no shock right here, Colin Ferrell learn The Batman script and mentioned it was darkish, whereas additionally calling his scenes “tasty.”
