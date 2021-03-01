The script for Face to Face 2 is almost finished and will be a direct continuation of the original film.

The script for the sequel to the 1990s John Woo classic, Face to Face 2, it is almost finished and has been written to be a direct continuation of the story from the original film.

Speaking to IGN as part of IGN Fan Fest, Godzilla vs Kong director Adam Wingard updated the sequel’s progress. He has made it clear that both he and his writing partner, Simon Barrett, they are posing a true sequel. Nothing like a reboot or something similar.

“I would never do a remake of Face to Face”, Wingard tells us. “I would never do a reboot. And I’ve seen a lot of people, even after saying it’s a direct sequel, who keep calling it a hybrid reboot or remake sequel. It is nothing of the sort.”

“This is Face to Face 2”, He emphasizes. “And I can’t say what that means exactly, but this will be the definitive follow-up to that movie and all that that entails. (…) Everything has to fit perfectly.”

It also confirms that the script is almost complete.. “The script is going very well. Simon (Barrett) and I are almost done. And Simon, who I already worked with on You’re Next and The Guest, has worked a lot with me during the quarantine. It was our main project.”

“Face to Face 2. That’s what it is.”

What we still don’t know is whether this direct sequel it will be an indication that we will see John Travolta again playing Sean Archer. As part of IGN Fan Fest, we’ve also talked to Adam Wingard about another of his projects, Kong vs. Godzilla, which opens this year.