The Search will have a series on Disney + and its first details are confirmed

A television series of The Search has received the green light from Disney +, as reported by media such as Deadline.

The series will have 10 episodes and Jerry Burckheimer, producer of the original franchise, is part of the project along with the original writers, Marianne and Cormac Wibberley. Other writers from the The Quest film series will join the production.

This information suggests that the series “explores the current problems of identity, community, historical authorship and patriotism, told from the point of view of Jess Morales”, who is a new protagonist Latina from the franchise, although it has not been revealed which actress will play the role.

Nicolas Cage will not be present in the series, like his character Ben Gates, since the production will offer a new line of characters led by Morales.

Last year, Bruckheimer announced that a The Search television series was in development with an entirely new cast, commenting that “it’s a much younger cast. It’s the same concept but with a young cast.”

The long-awaited third The Quest film is still in development. Last year, Bad Boys for Life writer Chris Bremmer was hired to write the script. In 2008 it was rumored that Search 3 would focus on the Gates family’s search for Atlantis.