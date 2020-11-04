The second batch of Rafale Fighter came to India directly from France in 8 hours

Second batch of IAF #Rafale aircraft arrived in India at 8:14 pm on 04 Nov 20 after flying non-stop from France: Amid tensions from China, the second batch of Rafale fighter jets arrived in the country from France at 8:14 pm on Wednesday. Three Rafale fighter jets went directly from France to India in 8 hours without stopping anywhere. Also Read – IAF Airmen Group ‘X’, ‘Y’ Admit Card 2020 Released: Indian Air Force released Airmen Group X, Y admit card, how to download

The second batch of #Rafale aircraft arrived in India at 8:14 pm today after flying non-stop from France: Indian Air Force pic.twitter.com/CrOBLglZ44 Also Read – 50 militants killed by French army, Al-Qaeda threatens President Emmanuel Macron to take revenge – ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2020 Also Read – Religious poisoning against France being filled with innocent girls, beheaded in Pakistan

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has shared a retweet tweet from the Indian Air Force, stating that the second batch of the Indian Air Force #Rafel aircraft reached India at 8:14 pm on 04 November 20 after flying non-stop from France.

Indian Airforce said, three Rafale fighter jets flew from a French airbase and three reached India after mid-air refueling en route. It took more than 8 hours for the aircraft to arrive directly from France to show the Air Force’s long-range operational capability.