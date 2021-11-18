The second episode of Sam and Max returns with a remastering: it already has a trailer and release date

The creators had already confirmed the revision of all the chapters, although it will depend on the rate of sales.

Sam & Max won the hearts of a good handful of gamers with their crazy adventures and the episodic format of their games, one of the first attempts of the now defunct Telltale Games in the world of video games. Because of this, the remastering of its first season made quite a few users happy, so the Skunkape Games team has set to work to review all the incidents of these investigators and already confirms Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space – Remastered.

The second episode of Sam & Max will be available on December 8This episode, which continues the adventures graphically enhanced from Sam & Max: Save the World – Remastered, we will continue with one of the most peculiar investigations that we have seen. So get ready for the reunion with these two characters the December 8 on Nintendo Switch, Xbox and PC via Steam.

The Freelance Police returns to the fray with the second chapter of his research, which will take Sam and Max through curious conspiracies and funny situations that will take us to the North Pole and even to hell itself. All of this can be enjoyed through remastered graphics, improved lighting, revised audio and with the inclusion of 8 unreleased musical themes.

Sam & Max quickly became famous with Telltale Games, who stood out with other works such as The Wolf Among Us or The Walking Dead video games. However, its unexpected closure has not prevented its workers keep your legacy alive, something that we see now with this remastering that revives two classic characters in the sector.

