The second one a part of Fantasian, the sport from the writer of Ultimate Myth, premieres this week

The second one a part of Fantasian, the role-playing recreation for Apple Arcade from Ultimate Myth writer Hironobu Sakaguchi, is set to reach, and the developer studio nowadays introduced that It is going to move on sale this Friday, August 13. A brand new recreation tale trailer has been proven:

In line with the studio’s announcement, the second one a part of Fantasian is extra “mission-oriented” than its first section, closely loaded with historical past. Mistwalker expects avid gamers to take 40-60 hours to finish., and that the second one section is roughly two times as massive as the primary. New options come with the power to switch birthday celebration contributors out and in of fight and an expanded persona enlargement map.

In its complete, Fantasian is made up of just about 160 hand-crafted dioramas, of which roughly 50 are originals from the second one section. Phase 2 may even come with 34 new songs from Nobuo Uematsu., vintage composer of the Ultimate Myth franchise. Within the following gallery you’ll check out all of the reliable screenshots and photographs of those dioramas:

Fantasian follows the tale of a tender guy named Leo who searches for his father and finally ends up touring via dimensions, struggling reminiscence loss and discovering a sequence of partners and pals who sign up for him on his method. You’ll meet quite a lot of monsters as you move via this global, with whom you’ll have to fight in another size to procure rewards and uncover their historical past.