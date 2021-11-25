The second season of Arcane, Netflix’s League of Legends series, will not arrive in 2022

From Riot Games they have also revealed that the first season took them 6 years of work.

Arcane it’s sweet. The animated series of Netflix about the League of Legends universe is a worldwide phenomenon, having already become one of the most viewed productions on the platform. So much so that, from the company, it has been announced that it will have a second season, although its premiere will take a little longer than we expected.

The CEO of Riot Games, Nicolo Laurent, has commented on his official Twitter account some details regarding the series, summarizing in a message the good and bad news we have regarding future episodes of Arcane. The bad one is the most prominent: the second season will not arrive in 2022, but it will take longer to have it ready.

The first season took us 6 yearsNicolo Laurent, CEO of RiotWhat is the good news then? Well, it won’t take the same time as the first season, in which they invested six years of work. The latter was something to be expected, since the objective with the series is to carry out multiple seasons in the future that continue to explore and expand the stories that surround the universe and the characters.

The truth is that Arcane has left critics and the general public very satisfied. In fact, we recently verified that it has reached the highest score on Rotten Tomatoes, one of the most popular websites in terms of reviews for film and television. It has also triumphed on IMDB, placing itself as the highest rated Netflix series, with a rating of 9.4 out of 10. If you want to know more about it, take a look at the review of Arcane that our colleagues at 3DJuegosPC have made.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube