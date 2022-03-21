The second season of Halo for Paramount + will start shooting very soon

The actor who gives life to the Master Chief confirms it a few days after the premiere of his first season.

This March 24, the Halo television series premieres on Paramount+, thus bringing to the small screen one of the most iconic IPs in the world of video games. Confidence in the project by those responsible is maximum, as well as having already given the green light to its second season. Now we know that this will start filming very shortly, this summer and for reasons of good weather.

“We will record again this summer. We still don’t know the exact start date, but it will be in the summer because we have to shoot in environments that will be limited by the weather“, assures in an interview with Collider Pablo Shreiber, in charge of giving life to the Master Chief. In this way we can expect quite sunny environments for the second batch of episodes, which if the production progresses well could be ready by the end of 2023, although on This has not been said yet.

However, and although its future is already guaranteed, Halo must first convince the public with its premiere on the American streaming service. It does seem to have convinced the critics, with an average rating of 62%. For comparison, The Witcher’s MetaScore for Netflix currently sits at that same 62%.

This weekend it was also learned that Halo will have a budget of 90 million dollars, close to the 100 million that Star Wars: The Mandalorian had in its first season, and in line with other platform products such as Star Trek: Discovery. . What remains a mystery is where it will be seen in Spain, where the launch of Paramount + is not expected in the short term, although the landing of SkyShowtime was confirmed a few months ago.

