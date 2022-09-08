The second suspect in the multiple stabbing in Canada died after being captured by the Police

Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson, named by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) as suspects in the stabbings in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan, appear in this undated photo released by the RCMP. September 4, 2022 (RCMP/via REUTERS)

The second suspect in stabbing 10 people to death on an indigenous reservation in Canada he died this wednesday for self-inflicted injuries after police rammed his vehicle after a three-day search, authorities said.

Myles Sanderson32, was located near the city of Rosthernafter police officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle being driven by a man armed with a knife, the police said. Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

The officers rammed the vehicle. Sanderson to get it out of the way, said an official with knowledge of the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

The officer said the runaway’s injuries were self-inflicted, but He did not release further details about when they occurred or when the suspect died.. Videos and photos from the scene of the incident showed a white van pulled off the road and surrounded by police vehicles. The truck’s air bags had activated.

The body of the brother of Myles Sanderson, Damien Sanderson30, was found two days ago in a place near the scene of the stabbings, in which 10 people died and another 18 were injured.

Some of the victims’ relatives showed up at the scene Wednesday, including Brian Burns, whose wife and son were killed.

“Now we can start to heal. The healing process begins today, now,” he told the Associated Press news agency.

The attack raised questions about why Myles Sanderson, an ex-con with 59 prior convictions and a long history of violence, was on the loose.

His long criminal history also revealed that seven years ago he attacked and stabbed one of the victims killed over the weekend, according to court records.

Myles Sanderson, 32, was released by a parole board in February while serving a sentence of more than four years for charges including assault and robbery. But police had been looking for him since May, apparently for violating the terms of his release, although details were not immediately clear.

Canada’s Minister of Public Safety, Marco MendicinoHe said there will be an investigation into Sanderson’s evaluation by the parole board.

Annie Sanderson comforts her granddaughter, who was close to Gloria Lydia Burns, 62, who was killed in the James Smith Cree Nation after a wave of stabbings killed 10 people on the reservation and in the nearby town of Weldon, Saskatchewan. , Canada. September 5, 2022 (REUTERS/David Stobbe)

“I want to know the reasons behind the decision” to release him, Mendicino said. “I am extremely concerned about what happened here. A community has been left reeling.”

Sanderson and his brother Damien, 30, are accused of killing 10 people and wounding 18 in a series of attacks on an Indian reservation and in the nearby town of Weldon. Damien was found dead on Monday and police were investigating whether his own brother killed him.

Investigators have not given a motive for the bloodshed.

The Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service said nine of the dead were from the James Smith Cree Nation: Thomas Burns, 23; Carol Burns, 46; Gregory Burns, 28; Lydia Gloria Burns, 61; Bonnie Burns, 48; Earl Burns, 66; Lana’s Head, 49; Christian head, 54; and Robert Sanderson, 49. One was from Weldon, Wesley Patterson, 78. Authorities did not say how the victims might be related.

Mark Arcand said his half-sister Bonnie and son Gregory were killed.

“His son was lying there already deceased. My sister went out and tried to help her son, and she was stabbed twice and she died right next to him,” she said. “Just outside her house she was killed by senseless acts. She was protecting her son. She was protecting three small children. That’s why she’s a hero.”

Arcand ran to the reservation the morning of the riot. After that, he said, “I woke up in the middle of the night screaming and screaming. I can’t get what I saw that day out of my head.”

Investigators have not given a motive for the bloodshed (REUTERS/David Stobbe)

As for what triggered the violence, Arcand said: “We are all looking for the same answers. We don’t know what happened. We may never know. That’s the hardest part of this.”

Court documents say Sanderson attacked his in-laws Earl Burns y Joyce Burns in 2015, repeatedly stabbing Earl Jones and wounding Joyce Burns. He later pleaded guilty to assaulting and threatening the life of Earl Burns.

Many of Sanderson’s crimes were committed while he was intoxicated, according to court records. He told probation officers at one point that his substance use drove him crazy. Records showed that he repeatedly violated court orders prohibiting him from drinking or using drugs.

Canada’s indigenous communities are plagued by drugs and alcohol.

“The drug and alcohol problem on these reservations is out of control,” said Ivor Wayne Burns, whose sister was killed in the weekend attacks. “We have dead people and we asked before something was done.”

childhood of Myles Sanderson was marked by violence, neglect and substance abuse, court records show. Sanderson, who is indigenous and grew up on the Cree reservation, population 1,900, started drinking and smoking marijuana around age 12, followed by cocaine soon after.

In 2017, he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s house, punched a hole in a bathroom door while his two sons were hiding in a bathtub, and threw a cinder block at a vehicle parked outside, according to probation documents.

He got into a fight a few days later at a store, threatening to kill an employee and burn down his parents’ house, according to the documents.

That November he threatened an accomplice to rob a fast food restaurant by hitting him with a pistol and stomping on his head. He then stood guard during the heist.

In 2018, he stabbed two men with a fork while drinking and beat someone unconscious.

When he was released in February, the parole board placed conditions on his contact with his partner and children and also said he should not enter into relationships with women without the written permission of his parole officer.

In granting Sanderson “lawful release,” parole authorities said, “It is the opinion of the Board that he will not present an undue risk to society.”

Canadian law grants prisoners legal freedom after serving two-thirds of their sentence. But the parole board can put conditions on that release, and inmates who violate them, as Sanderson did more than once, can be ordered back to prison.

Sharna Sugarman, who was organizing a GoFundMe for the victims, questioned the parole board for letting him go free, wondering why Sanderson was still on the run so many months after he was deemed “illegally at large.”

“That’s excruciating to me,” said Sugarman, a counselor who counted one of the stabbing victims as a client. “If they claim they’ve been looking for it, well, you weren’t looking that hard.”

Mendicino, the public security minister, said authorities must make sure nothing like this happens again.

“It’s incredibly important that when someone is on the run and there’s a warrant out for their arrest, and they have a long criminal history, all the resources are there to be able to apprehend that person as quickly as possible,” he said. “We need to take a very careful look at what happened.”

(With information from AP)

