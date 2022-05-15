The secret behind the PS2 home screen goes viral again, although it continues to generate confusion

The meaning of the popular towers behind the Sony Computer Entertainment text still surprises gamers.

Las home screens of the most popular consoles are often an industry icon and the PS2 is no exception. Now only the sound manages to give us a hit of nostalgia like few others, a sound that marked the childhood of many and that we already told you about in the past. However, the towers that were presented after the text of Sony Computer Entertainment have generated many doubts for years.

It is not difficult to relate that the appearance and height of those towers on the home screen is related to games which we have enjoyed, although even today, there is still confusion with its meaning. The subject has come back to the present day thanks to a tweet de KirbyCheatFurbywhich has managed to go tremendously viral.

The number of starts in each game is the key to the height of the towersBoth the number of files on the memory card and the time spent on each game have been presented as the solution to the mystery, but as GamesRadar+ has shared, that explanation is not correct. According to research from The Cutting Room Floor community, towers will appear with every new game you start and its height will depend on the number of times you have started each one of them.

Unfortunately, only a limited number of towers are shown at the same time, so the games that we haven’t played the longest will disappear as we reach the tower limit. Although the data is stored in a file on the memory card, the towers not related to save data. This is something that we can check by deleting all the files from the memory card: the towers will still be there, however, if we change to a new memory card, the towers from the beginning will disappear. If you want to take a walk through a bit of video game history, at 3DJuegos you can review the evolution of the PlayStation console interface.

