The secret behind “unkillable” Android backdoor called xHelper has been revealed

In February, a researcher detailed a extensively circulating Android backdoor that’s so pernicious that it survives manufacturing facility resets, a trait that makes the malware unimaginable to remove with out taking peculiar measures.

The analysis found that the peculiar endurance was once the outcomes of rogue folders containing a trojan installer, neither of which was once removed by way of a reset. The trojan dropper would then reinstall the backdoor throughout the match of a reset. Whatever the ones insights, the researcher nonetheless didn’t know precisely how that happened. Now, a singular researcher has stuffed throughout the missing gadgets. Additional about that later. First, a brief summary of xHelper.

A backdoor with superuser rights

The malicious Android app poses as a effectivity enhancer that eliminates earlier and unneeded info. Antivirus provider Malwarebytes has detected it on 33,000 models, mainly positioned within the US, while AV from Russia-based Kaspersky Lab found it on 50,000 models. There’s no proof xHelper has ever been allotted through Google Play.