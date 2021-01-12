Entertainment

The Secret Invasion series won’t have as many characters as the comics it’s based on.

January 12, 2021
2 Min Read

Secret Invasion is one of many Marvel series that are being produced for Disney +. But do not be confused by the idea: Marvel Studios has decided to use the television format because it will not be a meeting of heroes of the caliber of Endgame, according to Kevin Feige, director of Marvel. It will be a much more “intimate” story.

<br />Variety reported in September 2020 that Samuel L. Jackson would return as Nick Fury in a new MCU series on Disney+, with Kyle Bradstreet (Mr. Robot) reportedly writing and executive producing the project. Kevin Feige confirmed the series in December 2020, and announced that Ben Mendelsohn from Captain Marvel will also star as the Skrull Talos in this adaptation of one of Marvel’s most iconic comics storylines, which explores a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.<br />” class=”image screenshot” itemprop=”contentUrl” src=”https://sm.ign.com/ign_es/screenshot/s/secret-inv/secret-invasionnick-fury-disney-date-tbdpvariety-reported-in_etnf.jpg”/></figure> <p>It was in an interview with ComicBook where the director said that in the series we will not meet the entire cast of Endgame heroes, but we will see Samuel L. Jackson (in the role of Nick Fury) and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) as the two characters tasked with investigating the ongoing cosmic conspiracy.</p> <p><i>“Well, there were more characters in the comic than we saw in Endgame, so no. It’s not what we want in the Jackson and Mendelsohn series; we’re going to focus on them, instead of trying to stuff more characters like in the latest Avengers movie. ” </i>Feige said.</p> <p>The original Secret Invasion comic was published in 2008 and was about a conspiracy involving Skrull double agents, who used their powers to pretend to be various heroes and villains, preparing the way for a major invasion. In the graphic novels, you could see all the Avengers and X-Men, as well as great enemies, gathering to fight the Skrulls. But it is clear that the series will not go from that.</p> </p></div> <div class= Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.