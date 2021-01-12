Secret Invasion is one of many Marvel series that are being produced for Disney +. But do not be confused by the idea: Marvel Studios has decided to use the television format because it will not be a meeting of heroes of the caliber of Endgame, according to Kevin Feige, director of Marvel. It will be a much more “intimate” story.
The Secret Invasion series won’t have as many characters as the comics it’s based on.
