The secret meeting that would bring Erling Haaland closer to Barcelona: who is the player who would join the transfer

Haaland, one of the most wanted footballers in Europe (REUTERS)

As Europe remains in suspense over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, football competitions on the continent continue. And the same thing happens with the rumors that include one of the new sports stars in the world. As it happens with the figure of PSG Kylian Mbappéeveryone wants to know what will happen in the future Erling Hallandthe Norwegian giant who became a fearsome scorer from his beginnings at Salzburg, Austria, and who later took his goals to the Bundesliga with the shirt of Borussia Dortmund.

Now, while the scorer recovers from a tear that took him away from competitions in recent weeks, the existence of a secret meeting in which one of the teams that wants to incorporate him would have taken the lead in the race against other clubs powerful people who want to do with their services.

According to the Catalan press, both the newspaper Sport What Sports worldand also the Dutch newspaper as The Telegraphthe president of Barcelona, Joan Laportabeside Jordi Cruyffsports adviser to the culé institution, they met in Monaco with Haaland’s agent, Mino Raiola, to deepen the signing of the 21-year-old striker who scored 80 goals in 79 games in a Dortmund shirt.

The media indicated that Laporta made it clear to the Norwegian’s representative that Barça wants Haaland to be the main piece of the new project of the team led by Xavi Hernández and that the intention is to close his contract as soon as possible. One of the advantages in favor of the culé would be the good relationship that exists between the owner of the club and the agent, one of the most famous in football in Europe.

Beyond the interest in the attacker of 1.94 meters, Raiola would have proposed to Laporta that Barcelona also incorporate another young figure with a great future. The name that would have been on the negotiating table would be el del lateral del Ajax Noussair Mazraoui. It should be remembered that the talented 24-year-old defender, who was born in the Netherlands but became a Moroccan national, ends his contract with the Dutch team in the middle of this year, so he could reach the Camp Nou.

Noussair Mazraoui could join the transfer of the Norwegian striker to Barcelona (REUTERS / Piroschka Van De Wouw)

Although Haaland still has a link with Borussia Dortmund until June 2024, his intention would be to leave Germany for La Liga or the Premier League. In Spanish territory, the other who wants to keep his services is the Real Madrid. According to the Madrid media, Florentino Perez He wants to join Mbappé and Haaland to form a duo of fearsome attackers with the idea of ​​turning the Merengues into the great candidates to win the Champions League.

For its part, in England, everyone points to the Pep Guaridola’s Manchester City It would be the place where one of the jewels of world football could land. How much would the arrival of the Norwegian cost for the club that wants to incorporate him? People say that Dortmund will try to receive about 100 million eurosto which should be added the contract, also millionaire, for the footballer that everyone wants in the Old Continent.

