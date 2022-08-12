The secret plot of “Piastrigate”, the millionaire scandal that was unleashed in Formula 1 by a driver who has not yet debuted

Piastri with the busts of the two Australian F1 world champions, Jack Brabham and Alan Jones (@OscarPiastri)

Formula 1 lives its most hectic break in years for the scandal generated with Oscar Piastrithe Australian pilot who is in the middle of a conflict between Alpinethe team with which he has a contract, and McLarenthe team that wants to have him and where the 21-year-old wants to arrive to make his debut in 2023. The interest in having his services points to a promising campaign that peaked in the last three years with final titles in the promotional categories.

He was born on April 6, 2001 in Brighton East, a neighborhood located 12 kilometers southeast of the central business district of Melbourne, a city that has hosted the Australian Grand Prix since 1996. His parents, Chris and Nicole Piastri They are of Italian origin. Both of them were the main supports and motivators for him as he grew up. Chris told The Sydney Morning Herald that “Oscar’s bedtime stories were mostly car books.” He started playing with remote control cars at the age of six and at nine he started karting. “I think he has the determination, the skill and the intellect,” his mother, Nicole, told the newspaper. The Age this year about your child’s progression.

Chris was his mechanic and his main sponsor through his company HP Turners, which designs and manufactures software and hardware tools for vehicle diagnostics, scanning, logging, calibration and data acquisition.

Chris Piastri and his son at the time of Formula 3 (@chrispiastri)



Official karting competitions started in 2011 and his official website reports that he was champion in his country in 2014 in the Junior category in the state competition in Victoria and at the national level. In 2016 he debuted in cars and raced in Formula 4 and was sixth in the United Arab Emirates tournament. The following year he moved to Formula Renault and, after two seasons in which he did not find his way, in 2019 he started his successful streak by being champion in the European Formula Renault competition with the R-ace GP team. In that season the F1 teams began to cast their eyes on him after a brilliant job at the Nürburgring, where he won both races that weekend.

In 2020 there were three key events in Piastri’s campaign. The first was his arrival at the team According toone of the most important in the promotional categories and was champion of Formula 3.

The second the link with the former F1, Mark Webber, who became his manager through his representation company that he manages with his wife, Ann Neal. Chris noted that “Webber’s involvement from F3 onwards was key in helping his son achieve his goal, opening the doors of funding and sponsorship to help with the high costs of becoming a racing driver.” .

Oscar Piastri with Mark Webber and his wife, Ann Neal (@oscarpiastri)

“Mark knows everyone,” he said. “It was at that moment that he began to take the reins, to deal with the teams, to manage Oscar until the visibility of the teams,” he added.

While Webber indicated that it was a “no-brainer” to help. “It is difficult to attract attention, especially in the F1 paddock, as they are quite difficult to please. But there aren’t many people who haven’t mentioned it to me: how impressed they are with him, what he’s doing, the trajectory he’s on.” .

And the third point was his incorporation into the RenaultF1 driver development program: began to add kilometers in cars of the Máxima. Last year came his consecration in the world of F1, which was his title in Formula 2 and he won the championship for the Chinese Guanyu Zhou, who was able to make the leap and became an Alfa Romeo driver. He emulated Charles Leclerc y George Russell who were consecutive champions of F3 (at that time called GP3) and F2.

Perlita: Piastri and Ricciardo in the Renault era (@oscarpiastri)

“It was always a two-year plan, but after a couple of rounds, we knew it was there,” said squad leader Prema, Rene Rosinin 2021. “He never panics, he never worries, he always listens to what people tell him to do and tries to adapt as best he can.. He’s very calm, technically very dedicated and an amazing guy to work with. We expected him to be one of the favorites, but maybe not that he would fight for the championship”, he confessed.

Oscar, in his promotional stage, ran a total of 131 races, achieved 21 wins, 16 pole positions, 21 lap records and 46 podiums (1 every almost three competitions).

However, his three titles in a row did not secure him a place to start in F1 in 2022 and he was left as Alpine’s (ex-Renault) reserve driver behind the starters, Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon. “I feel like I’ve done enough to prove myself throughout the season. The nature of the backup role means I’m there as a backup driver, really. That is the main focus. So we are still working on what we are going to do for all the European and flight rounds. I’ll be on track for the European races obviously on standby, but I can also fly on much shorter notice if I’m needed.”, he told Motorsport Magazine.

Piastri and his partner, Lily Zneimer at the Autosport magazine awards ceremony (@oscarpiastri)

“We all know how good Fernando is as a driver and how successful he has been in the past. Even Esteban obviously doesn’t have as much experience as Fernando, but now he has a winning race under his belt and he’s certainly giving Fernando a run for his money. So I think I can learn from both. Obviously, Fernando more wisdom. So I hope take on a bit of a mentor role. But yeah, we’ll see”, he added.

“From my point of view, I am eager to see first how they both develop the new car, because it is a very different set of rules for next year and moving forward”, stressed the young man who in his spare time likes to practice water skiing, basketball and cricket.

By regulation, the F2 champion cannot race in the category again. “Before, F1 teams were given a little more of an excuse to leave their drivers in F2,” said Piastri, whose activity was based on countless hours in the simulator and on the track was summed up in the private tests of his team and led carried out strong tests with the team’s car, the A521, in Qatar and Silverstone.

The Australian with F1 in Austria, in one of Alpine’s private tests, who would claim a fortune for the investment he made in professional development (@OscarPiastri)

This year the regulations oblige teams to include their rookies in at least two free practice sessions and according to Autosport The Grand Prix debut was expected to be after the break, at Spa-Francorchamps (Belgium) or Monza (Italy), in one of the two initial Friday sessions.

With this scenario the Australian would have started talks with Williams to start in 2023, before Alonso confirms his arrival at Aston Martin. With the announcement of Spanish, Alpine came out to report that Piastri was their other starting rider for next year.although it transpired that he would have a precontrato con McLaren (to replace Daniel Ricciardo) and on his account Twitter He went out to deny his own team. The paper was capital.

The best maneuvers of Oscar Piastri in Formula 2 and Formula 3, categories in which he was champion in a row



But there was another determining fact that has now gained notoriety: on March 12 of this year, Alpine and McLaren reached an agreement for Piastri to also be a reserve driver in the absence of one of their drivers in a racedue to the probable losses that can occur due to positive cases of COVID-19, something that marked the last seasons.

With the contact between McLaren and Piastri, they would have anticipated Ricciardo that he will lose his place as starter in 2023 due to his irregular performance this year. the australian medium Speedcafe reported that Daniel would demand 21 million dollars in compensation from the Woking teamwhich is what he would have to pay him for the next season in case he runs.

While there are two versions of the legal conflict at the door. Alpine sources told Motorsport what Piastri could not negotiate with another team to start until December 31. Secondly, Webber maintains that there is nothing signed with the French team for 2023.

Piastri denied Alpine on his social networks and the scandal exploded (@OscarPiastri)

Since 2020, Renault/Alpine has invested millions in the development of Piastri, which is why they waited for a gesture of loyalty and would go to the High Court in London to claim a fortune for the training rights. So far they did some 3,500 kilometers out of a planned total of 5,000 kilometers of private tests, including a test in the Renault RS18 at Paul Ricard in February, followed by sessions in the A521 in Austin (USA), Doha (Qatar), the Red Bull Ring (Austria), Silverstone (Silverstone) and Monza ( Italy).

The story of Piastri’s frustration with Alpine is a remake of what happened in 2006 with Lewis Hamilton y McLaren. The journalist from Motorsport, Adam Cooperrecalled an anecdote at the British GP, when Hamilton he won both races of GP2 (today F2) and his father Anthony was angry at the lack of information from McLaren about the possible confirmation of his son as a starter for the next season. The English driver, who was the GP2 champion that year, was under the tutelage of the Woking team. “If they don’t, we’ll go somewhere else”Anthony would have warned. A few weeks later, McLaren announced that Hamilton was going to occupy one of the seats in F1 in 2007, along with Alonso, coincidentally, another of those involved in the “Piastrigate”.

Today Alpine is best of the rest behind Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes, and is fourth in the Constructors’ World Championship with 99 points, four more than McLaren, where Lando Norris he is the protégé of the team manager Zak Brawn and a new rider could be conditioned all the time. Are Webber and Piastri certain that the English team will be better in 2023? Or apart from the mystique of running in the team where Ayrton Senna He was a three-time champion, there are millions that Alpine may not be able to pay him? The bet of the Australians, the driver and his manager is strong and very risky. It’s all or nothing, well F1 style.

KEEP READING

The resounding scandal in Formula 1 that broke out after the departure of Fernando Alonso from Alpine and that hit Daniel Ricciardo

Lewis Hamilton revealed that he could act in the movie Top Gun: why he rejected the offer of his friend Tom Cruise

“It was one of the hardest moments”: Hamilton spoke about last year’s controversial definition of the title with Verstappen