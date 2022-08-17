The secret plot of the short circuit between Neymar and Mbappé that exploded with the “Penaltygate” in the middle of the PSG match

The conflict that broke out during the penalty against Montpellier discovered an intern between Neymar and Mbappé (Photo: Reuters)

There were several attitudes Kylian Mbappe which quickly set off fan alarms. The reactions of the French star in his first official match after getting a bombastic contract renewal with PSG did not go unnoticed. However, it was a one-off event that sparked a scandal that has the locker room on edge: the “Penaltygate II” con Neymar.

The Brazilian and French media began a thorough behind-the-scenes reconstruction that led to this unexpected bid between the star attackers. They did not hesitate to classify the event as Penaltygate IIremembering that Ney He already had a similar problem in Paris: in mid-2017 he started a similar war with Edinson Cavani over the ownership of the penalty shots.

Precisely, at that same time he landed at the club Kiki, protagonist of the second chapter of this conflict. The striker quickly joined the Brazilian in the locker room, building a close friendship, but in recent years “the relationship has cooled”depending on the chain ESPN Brazil. “They still respect each other, but clearly there is an ego and status issue”, was the description made by the journalist Julien Laurens in that medium. The first spark could be seen at the end of 2021 when Mbappé criticized Ney on the substitute bench, but it was in this 2022 that more of the problem began to be known.

That distant relationship began to definitely crack during the last pass market in full negotiation for the renewal of Mbappé and before the growing rumor that PSG would look for a new club for a Neymar who clung to a clause in his contract to extend the link automatically until 2027. That’s where the tic-tac of the bomb that exploded on Saturday against Montpellier for the second date of the championship: the French was “irritated” by the “liberties in terms of discipline” that the Brazilian had during the last season, something that was evidenced in some late arrivals to training as clarified by the aforementioned medium. On the other side, there was also no smile for his attack partner: Ney was “surprised” to hear the “power” the club gave the 23-year-old footballer in order to renew the contract.

PSG worked until the last minute to convince Mbappé to renew and not sign for Real Madrid (Photo: Reuters)

The journalist Marcelo Bechler, who works for the chain TNT Brasil, also added a series of points that influenced the explosive cocktail. He assured that Mbappé renewed the contract with the promise that “the team would be his” and expected his teammates to play according to their abilitiesbut some athletes “they didn’t like the idea” and the Frenchman began to “feel isolated from the group”. Neymar, at the same time, also let his annoyance transcend upon learning that Kylian did not object to the possibility of PSG selling him.

The start of the official season had Mbappé out of the French Super Cup due to a sanction and sidelined from his debut in Ligue 1 due to physical discomfort. Rumors of conflict slept under the rug there. In the 5-2 against Montpellier his time came. Nobody missed Kylian’s exaggerated gestures in his first match under the Christope Galtier era. He missed a penalty, did not celebrate his goal and even stopped following an attack play because the pass was directed to the other side of the field. In France they clarified that he had “personal problems”.

MBappé’s gestures that went viral

One fact went unnoticed during the broadcast, but it was the Neymar himself the one who put the focus there. A series of “likes” on Twitter – where he had not put a “like” for three weeks – were the trigger. Ney he injected gasoline into the scandal: the tweets said that he was the best penalty shooter. In the trail of the cameras that had not been seen was found behind the scenes: Mbappé claimed the second penalty after missing the first, but the Brazilian hardly even listened to him.

The rule that Galtier imposed is that Kylian would be the number 1 pitcher and the benchmark for the national team yellow green the number 2. He would only kick if his partner was not on the field or if he was fouled. “Mbappé didn’t like the way Neymar immediately grabbed the ball for the second penalty”assured ESPN.

The problem moved to the locker room where the “atmosphere was bad” And till “There was a discussion with the players” in which they had to intervene to prevent it from happening to adults, according to the information provided by Bechler. The Spanish defender Sergio Ramos would have been in charge of dealing indoors between the two players to try to dilute the tension.

The cross between Mbappé and Neymar in full match

Just a few minutes after that event, Neymar squeezed his “heart” on social networks to activate the bomb: “Now it’s official, Mbappé is the one who kicks penalties at PSG. Clearly this is a matter of contract, because in no club in the world that has Neymar, he would be the second collector, none! It seems that by contract Mbappé owns PSG!”, was one of the texts that the 30-year-old footballer liked. “Today, in the PSG match, Neymar scored and HUMILIATED the goalkeeper (once again) in the penalty kick. Mbappé, on the other hand, kicked VERY badly and missed. After the game, the coach said that Mbappé will be the team’s main kicker for the season. An absurdity!” said the other.

Although both publications are still liked on his official profile, Neymar held a meeting with his teammate in which the sports director Luis Campos and coach Galtier mediated to try to clarify things. Neymar admitted that his attitudes in networks were not correct, at the same time that he claimed to have confused his condition as second shooter with which he had to kick the second penalty that there was in a match. “You’re a great player and that’s what interests me,” Campos would have told Neymar before leaving the meeting that ended on good terms. “Things are managed internally at Paris Saint Germain, everything is going well,” Mbappé’s mother, Fayza Lamari, told the network. Kora Plus.

With a triumphant PSG at the start of the season with the title in the French Super Cup and two consecutive wins in Ligue 1, all eyes will now be on the duel of the next sunday august 21 in the Pierre-Mauroy Stadium where the team from the capital will visit Lille for the third day of the tournament. Is the conflict over or is the wound still open?

Neymar and Mbappé during the preseason tour of Japan (Photo: Reuters)

KEEP READING:

The first images of Gerard Piqué’s new partner appeared: who is Clara Chía Martí

Uncertainty about the future of Mauro Icardi: the two clubs to which he was offered and how much money PSG wants to negotiate him

Barcelona wants to reinforce itself with a player from the Argentine national team