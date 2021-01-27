The secret weapon that Dustin Poirier used and that surprised Conor Mcgregor as soon as he entered the Octagon

Poirier’s celebration next to his corner after beating Mcgregor

Dustin Poirier’s resounding triumph over Conor McGregor continues to give something to talk about, after it came to light the impact that a new protagonist had in the victory of the American.

As time went by, since that loss against the Irishman in 2014, The Diamond began to climb high in the world of the UFC. However, It was after falling to Michael Jhonson in 2016 when he hit the final jump, chained five consecutive victories and an undefined fight in the competition.

Is that from there the name of Thiago Alves entered the scene, something that apparently The Notorious I was not aware and what found out once he stepped into the octagon – looked to the corner from the North American and saw the former Brazilian fighter.

Thiago Alves retired in 2019 with a record of 23 wins and 15 losses

Dustin Poirier finished off Conor McGregor in the second round, after landing a strong kick to the calf and ending it with a wave of punching. However, it was those blows to the lower extremities that allowed him to win the fight.

“The accumulated kicks, for sure”, acknowledged the one from Dublin at a press conference when asked about what he believed had been decisive in the confrontation. “I knew it when I saw that he had Thiago Alves in his corner. I knew what was coming. I knew I was going to try the low kicks, “he added.

“He (For Alves) has also had experience throwing those low kicks before, so this is the first time I experience it. One of them sank into me early and from the corner Thiago said, ‘That was good.’ He got into my head “, acknowledged about the former fighter who retired in 2019 with a record of 23 wins and 15 losses.

Thiago Alves talks about Dustin Poirier

AND that’s what Poirier tried during the two rounds: nullify the Irishman’s attacks and counterattack his calves. I’ve been kicking enough, and when you land with the upper part of the shin just below the knee and you turn it in the right direction, it is so heavy and it hurts a lot, especially in a calf, ”explained the American about the secret weapon he used to win.

Finally, and to reiterate the emphasis that was made on this type of training, it was Alves himself who revealed on his Instagram account with a video in which they were seen training.

“I have been working with DP since his fight with Pettis in 2017 until now. ‘The Dream Team’ has been undefeated. I said it once and I’ll say it again, nobody does violence better than Poirier inside that octagon. The uncrowned lightweight champion of the world, ladies and gentlemen, “he said.

