The Secrets of Hillsong Season 1 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The first season of the documentary series The Secrets of Hillsong explores the intriguing world behind the renowned megachurch Hillsong.

The carefully crafted façade is peeled apart in this captivating four-part documentary, revealing astonishing scandals and untold truths to viewers.

Viewers are captivated and alarmed by The Secrets of Hillsong, a riveting exposé of a religious organisation rocked by allegations of misconduct.

Be prepared to be captivated as the series of documentaries explores the shady side of Hillsong and challenges our notions of religion and spirituality.

The Secrets of Hillsong, an FX documentary series, focuses on the megachurch phenomenon known as Hillsong.

This organisation has expanded beyond the confines of its physical premises and into all facets of American culture.

It is hard to ignore a variety of conflicts despite its considerable effect. The show will officially debut on May 19, 2023, at 10 p.m. ET.

One of America’s most prosperous megachurches will be thoroughly dissected in the documentary series.

Investigative journalism will be highlighted, which will result in the firing of two well-known pastors.

A riveting story that delves deeply into the intertwining intricacies of religion, power, even secrecy that surround Hillsong will be shown on FX.

In FX’s The Secrets of Hillsong, former Hillsong Church pastors Carl and Laura Lentz do their first-ever interviews regarding the scandal-plagued megachurch.

Carl’s affair has been widely reported about since 2020, but in the second episode in the documentary, he finally confesses to having another affair.

The first two episodes of The Secrets of Hillsong, a four-episode series, debuted on FX on Friday, May 19 at 10/9c.

Through interviews featuring former members of Hillsong NYC, where Carl had previously served as the lead pastor, the first episode reveals why Carl had such a following.

The Secrets of Hillsong Season 1 Release Date

At 10 p.m. ET on May 19, 2023, the show will make its debut. One of America’s most prosperous megachurches will be the subject of the documentary series.

It will raise awareness for investigative reporting, which will lead to the firing of two well-known pastors.

This captivating tale, which will air on FX, will take a close look at the complex webs of secrecy, power, and religion that surround Hillsong.

The first episode for the first season of the programme debuted to positive reviews and tremendous fan interest.

It’s important to grasp that whether or not a particular series is renewed typically depends on the production company the network involved.

The Secrets of Hillsong Season 1 Cast

Josh Canfield, Carl Lentz Self, a former senior pastor, and Vanity Fair as Dan Adler Alex French’s Vanity Fair Hillsong Church was founded by Bobbie Houston. Kristin Kobes Du Mez is a historian of religion. Hillsong Church was founded by Brian Houston.

The Secrets of Hillsong Season 1 Trailer

The Secrets of Hillsong Season 1 Plot

The complex storyline of the “Secrets of Hillsong” television series, who reveals the hidden struggles and facts of the storied megachurch, will take viewers on a fascinating trip.

In four riveting episodes, the show chronicles the church’s ascent to fame and then its devastating decline.

The story is introduced by Carl Lentz, a charismatic figure best recognised for establishing Hillsong Church New York and for having an odd appearance.

In 2020, just when he was gaining a devoted following, Lentz was abruptly fired from Hillsong due to his problems with leadership and adultery. However, the debate continued after that.

The documentary series looks at Lentz’s allegations of physical abuse, harassment, and control, including those made by the family nanny.

Lentz is shown to be the only person engaged in the Hillsong issue as the plot develops.

Next are the founder of the church, Brian Houston, and his father, pastor Frank Houston. In reaction to allegations that he disregarded his father’s admission on child abuse and broke the church’s rule of conduct, Brian Houston resigned.

The programme explores the sad history of abuse throughout the Houston family as well as its effects.

Between individual admissions and disagreements, “The Secrets behind Hillsong” shows more serious church concerns.

Church leaders are charged with exploitation of volunteers, bigotry, and financial malfeasance.

The series also looks at Hillsong’s attempts to diversify its mostly white leadership and criticism of the group for establishing new communities.

Viewers see the disastrous effects of Hillsong’s activities on its community throughout the story, including the betrayal by Carl Lentz’s wife, Laura, and the discontent of Black churchgoers who thought the organisation did not appropriately manage racial problems.

The series’ culmination shows the investigations into Hillsong’s alleged financial problems in progress and Brian Houston’s impending court case for hiding child abuse.

Intriguing and thought-provoking, “The Secrets of Hillsong” exposes the shady side of a megachurch which was once seen as a beacon of inspiration and hope.

The programme asks viewers to consider the actual character of religious institutions and the individuals in charge of running them via its exposés and unexpected revelations.