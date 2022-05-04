The secrets of one of the Argentina-England judges in 1986: the historic photo with Maradona on WhatsApp and Diego’s gift after the match

Costa Rican Berny Ulloa (first from left) was the line judge for the quarterfinals vs. England and the final against Germany in 1986 (Photo: David Cannon/Getty Images)

“I stayed in history for him”. Berny Ulloa attends with kindness and is sincere: he knows that his professional history was forever linked to the name of Diego Armando Maradona. The Costa Rican referee had the peculiarity of being part of the short lists of four matches of the Argentine national team during the 1986 and 1990 World Cups. Perhaps that could be a simple anecdotal fact, but one detail makes the memory shine: He was a line judge albiceleste in the quarterfinals vs. England and in the final against Germany.

“For me it was an unforgettable experience: I had to work in three games of the team that was world champion (he was also the main referee in the 2-0 win over Bulgaria in the group stage). That puts me on the map and one will always be in the retina and in the memory of Argentine fans, ”he reviews before Infobae.

The image with the greatest historical weight in his career was printed 34 minutes into the match at the Aztec stadium against England: Maradona took out the pennant to execute a corner and Ulloa warned him that he could not continue the match like this. The dialogue for several seconds is in charge of remembering the referee who is 71 years old today: “There was a line where the photographers were and when he arrived he asked me to run the people. When I started to run them, I feel him throw something behind me and I see that it is the pennant. I tell him: ‘Diego, you can’t do that, you can’t play without that pennant.’ I look up, I make a gesture to the referee and he tells me to take care of it. I tell him ‘you have to put that in its place’. He answered me: ‘don’t break my balls Ulloa, it gets in my way’. ‘No, the people were in your way, not the pennant’. I asked him to put it up, he put it up himself, but he left the flag lying around. You have to put the flag the same as everything was! He told me a lot of things again, I didn’t laugh because I had to be serious, but inside I couldn’t stand it”, revives with affection towards the Argentine captain.

“He was very polite, affable, he didn’t say anything rude to me. The sayings he told me are not hurtful or offensive. He put the pennant together, but he knocked it over….again. There he finally introduced it and he told me, are you pleased Mr. Ulloa? People had already gone back and were in his way, but he took a step back, put his left foot in and put the ball. Nothing was in the way! I thought that was a yellow card, but I acted correctly and helped, which is what one has to do as a referee. Help and do not disturb the player. It was a gesture from him to throw the flag, but I don’t feel like it was a tantrum. Maybe he did it to waste a little time and loosen up the game. The tension was quite difficult, ”he analyzes from a distance.

Diego puts up the flag and Ulloa controls it: an iconic image that today is the WhatsApp profile picture of the former referee (Photo: El Grafico Archive/Getty Images)

Ulloa was a luxury spectator of The hand of God and of Goal of the Century that Maradona starred in the second half. He was also an involuntary witness to what happened with the main referee Ali Bin Nasser (Tunisia) and the linesman who should have sanctioned Diego’s handball against Peter Shilton, Bogdan Dotchev (Bulgaria).

“He probably had to have visualized it, but when the match was over we were very happy.. He was happy (Bin Nasser), it had been a great game. The error of the arbitral quartet was the goal with the hand that we did not see. The most curious thing is that in our dressing room there was joy because we had pulled it off well. We did not know that one of the goals had been with the hand“, Says Ulloa.

The positive energy abruptly cut off when they reached his concentration: “We found out when we got to the hotel. The Spanish-speaking referees were waiting for us there and told us: ‘Didn’t you realize that Maradona scored a goal with his hand?’ We went to watch TV and they had already edited it. We stayed there… I couldn’t see him because he was far away, but I asked myself a question to myself, which was how Diego, with his height, was going to beat Peter, who was tall.”.

“The referee could never see it because he was coming from the back, he can never see the movement of the hand. He had to be on the side to see it. I feel that he (Dotchev) should have seen it because it left him in a privileged position, exactly in front of him. Maybe she didn’t see it all right. But it seems to me that she is already in history. After that game, the referee and lineman were left out of the World Cup and I lost dialogue with them. I understand that he was very sad and I agree with him: no one would want to stay in a World Cup for life saying that the match was ruined”, he reflects. The Bulgarian lineman died in 2017, but according to the English media Daily Mail, years before he admitted to having seen the hand, but he affirmed that he did not warn the referee because in those years they only intervened if the main judge requested it.

Ulloa, who when he saw Diego’s second goal thought “what kind of goal has he just scored!”, also revives a singularity after the game that today takes on greater relevance in the midst of the million-dollar dispute over the auction of the shirt that the English player Steve Hodge had in his possession: the four judges received a Maradona shirt in the locker room.

“At the end of the game against England he sent us four shirts. (Carlos) Pachamé took them. He gave us the autographed shirt, mine said “with affection” and put the ten in parentheses and signed Diego below. The blue shirt of the match. It is something very valuable. My signature was erased. I lent the shirt to some friends to see and some used it to play. I don’t think that shirt is worth so much money, it’s valuable but for me, because it’s worth more than any money, it’s a matter of appreciation. It is an original World Cup jersey with the AFA embroidered. What mattered was the signature, which was erased”, he assures. Infobae tried to get a photo of that valuable shirt with no luck.

The Costa Rican judge experienced a memorable scene with the Argentine captain



That was the peak of his refereeing career. It all started by chance in his country after trying to be a professional footballer, but seeing his dream cut short by a knee injury. He told a trainer friend of his desire to wear black and received a laugh in return; the ironclad player wanted to sanction the footballers who exceeded the rules on the field. From a Costa Rican town dedicated to the countryside, his story jumped to two of the most important matches in World Cup history.

“I was lucky enough to be a referee in the Argentina-Bulgaria match as well. The previous match, against Korea, Maradona was beaten a lot. I saw the game, I studied it well and the first thing I did was apply the regulations, which is clear. One as a referee has to take care of skilled figures. The referee has to take care of the physical entity of all the players, but usually the technical player is never going to hit. Since there was some threat of hitting Diego, I stopped. The skilled must be taken care of. Sometimes there are referees who get out of hand. That day when we were coming out of the tunnel I saw him face to face, greeted him and shook his hand. ‘Nice to meet you, Mr. Ulloa,’ he told me. I was surprised that the players began to know my last name ”, relives about the first crossing of him with the Diez.

Against Germany, in the definition of the title, once again he was standing on one of the sides as a lineman: “I was touched by the two scoring actions by Valdano and Burruchaga. Two very difficult actions. The Germans came out quickly and the two goals said they had been offside. The tension was felt when Germany equalized and that was when Maradona’s move came. When the game ended, the president of the German Federation turned his back on us, because they told me that he had been insisting that the two goals had been offside. But it looks good that they come from behind…”.

Ulloa was also a line judge for the final against Germany (Photo: Allsport/Getty Images/Hulton Archive)

The last time he saw the face of the man who marked his sporting life forever was on June 18, 1990 (Argentina 1-1 Romania) in the group stage: “It was a coincidence of life to have four games of a championship of the world with Argentina. When I went to look for Argentina to go to the field of play I asked for Diego and they told me he was there… Someone touched my back and it was him. He gave me a big hug, he told me that he was very happy to see me and he asked me how my family was. In the first half they hit him a lot and he told me ‘Ulloa, tell the referee to protect me a little more’. I told the referee in the dressing room that Maradona had to be taken care of, he told me ok, but the match continued the same”.

“That was the last time I saw him…”, he laments. your profile Whatsapp It has the emblematic photo with Maradona on the pennant. The touch of the legendary player’s magic wand marked him for life and he is deeply grateful: “They stop me on the street to ask me about Maradona. They tell me that I put him in his place that day, but I always say no, that it was a cordial dialogue. I always have things to say good things about Diego. I stayed in history for him. When he died I felt that he was a relative of mine, he hurt me a lot. I appreciated him. People told me ‘your friend Maradona died’. And I told them yes, my friend died”. Ulloa led in youth World Cups, Qualifiers and even in the Mexican tournament, but his aura remained impregnated forever around the solar figure of Maradona.

— Is there no way to recover the shirt that Maradona gave you?

– Yes, I’ll get it back. I am going to order it to frame it and have it in my living room with a good picture of him.

