The secrets of the dangerous link of the Mazepin with Vladimir Putin that keeps Formula 1 in suspense

In the mid-1980s, in his days as a KGB agent in East Germany, Vladimir Putin nor did he imagine that a comrade in the Soviet Army, Dmitry Mazepinwould be a strategic partner decades later at the highest international level, such as the Formula 1to the point of putting the Russian colors on an American team (as it reads), and that in times of restrictions for Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine, they were going to manage (at least for now) to continue in the great circus with their pilot and son of the tycoon, Nikita Mazepin.

But in Eastern Europe it was Hungary that gained the upper hand when in 1986, a product of the hawk’s eye for the businesses of Bernie Ecclestone, then owner of F1, closed the arrival of the Máxima beyond the Iron Curtain, in the middle of the Cold War. After the fall of the Berlin Wall and the end of the former Soviet Union, Putin and Mazepin managed to maintain their influence and made their way, one as president for 23 years and the other as a tycoon in the mineral fertilizer industry with his company, Uralchem. According ForbesMazepin Sr. is one of the 100 richest people in Russia, with a fortune of 1.3 billion dollars.

Dmitry (04/18/1968), Belarusian by birth, in the last years of the Soviet Union forged good relations and, although he was a soldier, at the end of the eighties he only worked as an interpreter in Afghanistan. He then knew how to move in the new Russia and had executive positions in insurance companies and later in petrochemicals. He was also a civil servant of the Federal Property Fund in 2002. Today he is chairman of the Russia-Zimbabwe Business Council (Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation) and chairman of the Russia-Belarus Business Council. Two decades ago he began the link with Putin.

January this year: the last meeting between Vladimir Putin and Dmitry (Metzel/POOL/TASS)

On March 2, 1999 he came into the world Nikita Mazepin Already on December 31 of that year, Putin became president. The multi-million dollar businesses of the runner’s father and his relations with the Russian state promoted an almost friendly bond with the president, who saw in F1 an irresistible temptation for his power to break into an area dominated by the Western world. .

How was Russia able to fully enter F1? The first driver of that nationality to race in the Máxima was Vitali Petrov (2010/2012) and then Sergei Sirotkin (2018), both with more technical qualities than Mazepin. But Dmitry could not fail his son or his former comrade Putin and wanted to buy a team.

While Nikita was racing in the GP3 Series (today Formula 3), his father wanted to stay with Racing Point (now Aston Martin), but felt that they did not play fair. He actually announced that he was going to take to the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom to Lawrence Stroll, Lance’s father, for the illegitimate purchase. The auction ended up being won by the Canadian, for $116 million (105 million euros). However, the Russian claims to have offered more than $144 million (130 million euros).

Dmitry went for more and did not give up his quest to buy an F1 team. He tried to do it with Renault, but it was left in initial talks. Then Williams, though beaten out by investment firm Dorilton Capital LLC, which acquired the historic British team and a minority stake in the related Williams Advanced Engineering business, for $179 millionas reported by the site Racer.

While Nikita began his physical preparation, his father met with Putin (@nikita_mazepin)

But the economic consequences generated by the COVID-19 pandemic were the letter that Mazepin used to fulfill his son’s wish. One of the teams most affected financially was Haas F1 Team, which was originally based in Kannapolis, in the United States, but operational due to logistics in Banbury, in the United Kingdom. Without strong sponsors, the team had no choice and something unimaginable decades ago became a reality: an American team, supported by Russian capital and with the colors of the flag of that country.

Mazepin’s cell phone burned and from Moscow they uncorked when they saw the renderings of the car for the 2021 season. Putin enjoyed knowing that his country managed to put his finger on the sore spot in an area that Russia never thought it would reach with everything, F1 : driver, his colors in an American team and the Grand Prix that has been held in Sochi since 2014.

Mazepin Sr. arrived with Uralkali, another of his fertilizer companies, was the salvation for Haas and managed to mock at that time the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) ban that was imposed on Russia for systematic data manipulation of its doping control laboratory during the 2014 Winter Games which were also held in Sochi. The WADA sanction prohibited Russian athletes from participating under its anthem and its flag in any Olympic competition or world championship for two years, until December 16, 2022. At that time the English site Motorsport revealed that AMA was going to analyze the Haas case, although later the issue did not go any further.

Nikita Mazepin with Lewis Hamilton greeting the Russian public at the 2021 Grand Prix (REUTERS / Maxim Shemetov)

Beyond running in one of the two teams with the lowest budget, the 2021 season was not good for Nikita, who in the overall results was behind his teammate, Mick Schumacher. While the Russian began his physical work in the preseason, on January 13 his father met with Putin, who informed him about “the current situation in the key consumer markets for Uralchem ​​and Uralkali products, including African countries, support for Russian agricultural producers, financial performance and investment projects of companies,” according to the Uralkali statement. In addition, Mazepin highlighted “the construction of infrastructure facilities in Syria,” another country in conflict with the United States.

But two months later, Putin’s actions harmed the Mazepins and all Russian athletes. What would Dmitry have thought of his “comrade”? His decision put in check the continuity of his son in F1, for which over the years disbursed almost 100 million dollars to reach the Maximum.

On the second day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Uralkali logos were removed from the Haas F1 cars, their trucks and from the boxes at the Montmeló Autodrome in Barcelona, ​​where the first pre-season tests were held. Without Russian sponsorship, speculation about Nikita’s departure spread like wildfire and the Brazilian Pietro Fittipaldi (nieto de Emerson Fittipaldi)a reserve driver at Haas, appeared as a possible replacement.

Dmitry Mazepin hopes that his son can continue running without problems in 2021 (REUTERS / Maxim Shemetov)

Since the beginning of the conflict, sport in general has been affected by various decisions. It was speculated that the Russian pilots were not going to be able to continue racing at the international level, but this Tuesday the International Automobile Federation (FIA) reported that they it allows to continue competing, but not under the Russian flag or with the possibility of listening to its anthem in the event of a victory; also canceled the events in Russia and Belarus.

It was a relief for Nikita and Dmitry, but this Wednesday it became known that the United Kingdom will not allow pilots of Russian nationality to race in their country, so will not be able to participate in the tenth date of the season that will be run at the Silverstone Autodrome, next July 3.

Will the war continue on that date? What will the global context be? How long will Haas be sustained without the Uralkali logos? The Mazepin’s ties to Putin went some way to paving Nikita’s path to F1. They are the same relationships that now raise a question about the pilot’s future.

