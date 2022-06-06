The secrets of the Estonian team and the unexpected record they are trying to achieve: “We want to beat Messi for the first time in history”

Former striker of the Estonian national team, coach, referee and current president of the Estonian Football Federation: Aivar Pohlak in an exclusive interview with Infobae

After beating Italy 3-0 and being crowned champion in the finalissima, the Argentine team continues with its preparation for the start of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. In this scenario, the cast led by Lionel Scaloni will face a new challenge when it faces Estonia in the El Sadar Stadium of Pamplona, ​​within the framework of an international friendly.

The selection of the Baltic country is in position 110 of the FIFA world ranking and failed to qualify for the World Cup (never played a World Cup). They shared group E of the UEFA Qualifiers with Belgium, Wales, the Czech Republic and Belarus. The Estonians added only 4 points, the product of 1 win, 1 draw and 6 losses: they scored 9 goals and conceded 21.

“For a small association like Estonia the chances of qualifying are slim. Iceland has broken this line lately, but the strong average level of European football requires us to have exceptional success to achieve that dream of playing in a World Cup for the first time”, remarks Aivar Pohlak, former forward of the Estonian national team, coach, referee and current president of the Federation Estonian Soccer.

According to Transfermarktthe Estonian national team has a market value of 7.88 million euros. Your most valuable player is Joonas Tammcentral defender for FC Flora Tallinn of the local league, with a value of 600 thousand euros. The podium is completed by two other central defenders, Karol Mets and Märten Kuusk, from the Swiss FC Zürich and the Hungarian Újpest FC respectively, both valued at 500 thousand euros.

For its part, the Scaloneta has a market value above €600 million. His most valuable soccer players are Lautaro Martínez, Lionel Messi and Ángel Correa: 70, 50 and 45 million each. It is essential to emphasize that quality and performance are not the only factors that are taken into account to reach these values, but age and future potential have a great influence.

However, the coach of Argentina’s next rival is the Swiss Thomas Häberliwho after not being able to overcome the European Qualifiers, renewed his contract until the end of 2023. “Discipline and organization” is the greatest virtue of the Baltic team that dreams of making history and beating Messi and company for the first time.

“Estonia tries to play a balanced game with a well-organized defense and two forwards.wombs. The idea is not only to defend, but the reality against strong teams can be different and go out to attack a little more”, Pohlak expresses in a heads-up with Infobae from Tallinn, the capital of his country.

Regardless of their level of play, the Estonian team has a crazy dream: take on the other 209 FIFA registered nations. And he’s on his way to it: “So far from South America we have played against Brazil, Uruguay, Chile and Ecuador. For a small European country, it is quite unique, ”emphasizes the Estonian football chief, who last year renewed his position for four more years.

— What expectations does the Estonian team have for the friendly with Argentina?

— It is an honor for us to play against Argentina for the level of play they have and for having become champions against Italy, but even so our team wants to put in the best performance, obtain the best possible result, make history and beat Messi for the first time and company.

— Who is the main figure of the team led by Häberli?

— Our latest legend is Ragnar Klavan, who has played for the last two years in the National Team, just a few times. Ragnar is the first Estonian footballer to develop in the Premier League (for Liverpool), in the Bundesliga (for Augsburg) and in Serie A (for Cagliari). Today our biggest star is Konstantin Vassiljev, but he is already 37 years old. I can also mention goalkeeper Karol Mets who plays for Swiss champions FC Zürich, young goalkeeper Karl Jakob Hein who is a professional at Arsenal in London, and midfielder Mattias Käit from Rapid Bucharest. In addition, there is Rauno Sappinen, the striker for Polish club Piast Gliwice, but he cannot play at the moment due to injury.

— What football idea does the national coach have?

— Estonia tries to play a balanced game with a well-organized defense and two forwards up front. Our idea is not only to defend, but the reality against strong teams can be different and go out and attack a little more.

— What do you know about Scaloni’s selection?

— It is a very strong team that beat the European Champion, Italy, a few days ago without giving the rival a chance, and being superior.

— Which Estonian team will Argentina face?

— We will arrive at the match against Argentina with our best team, of course.

— How was the project of facing all the teams in the world born?

— Actually, our goal is to face all the national teams of the UEFA member associations that we reached in 2012 after facing France in a friendly match. Some years later, Kosovo became a new member of UEFA and to this day, they are the only team in Europe that we have not faced on a football pitch. From a world perspective we have also been active, but I don’t even know how many FIFA members we have played with and how many we haven’t. So far in South America we have faced Brazil, Uruguay, Chile and Ecuador; and for a small European country it is quite unique.

— What is the main virtue of the Estonian team?

— I would say discipline and organization.

— Why didn’t they classify Qatar 22?

— UEFA is the confederation with the most places for the World Cup, but for a small association like Estonia the chances of qualifying are slim. Iceland has broken this line lately, but the strong average level of European football demands exceptional success from us to achieve that dream of playing in a World Cup for the first time.

— What is the main goal you have as a team?

— Right now the goal is to win level D of the UEFA Nations League, a tournament in which we debuted a few days ago with a 2-0 win against San Marino. In the long term, we intend to qualify for the final tournament of the European Championship.

— How do the Estonian people experience football?

— During the Soviet occupation, Estonian football culture was destroyed. Today football is again the most popular sport in Estonia and most people follow the activities of the national team. Supporting the local team and the clubs is not as exciting as in South America, as we are a Nordic country and Estonians are quiet people.

“There are no real hooligans in the stadiums” (Photo: Reuters)

— Are there hooligans in the stadiums?

— No, there are no real hooligans in the stadiums. Our clubs have small groups of fans and during National Team matches they all gather under the name of Jalgpallihaigla (direct translation – Football Hospital) to support Estonia.

— Is Jalgpallihaigla an organization of fans of the Estonian national team?

— Yes, and that is the name of the cup that is at stake. As Argentina is the current winner of the Copa America and Estonia is the current winner of the Baltic Cup, Jalgpallihaigla has presented a cup for the winner of the match between our two teams. The state of the cup says that in case of a tie the cup will stay in Estonia. The Baltic Cup is the longest running national team competition in Europe and Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania compete for it every two years. On a few occasions Finland has also been part of the Baltic Cup tournament.

— How many people go to watch the games at the local stadiums?

– Our National Stadium A. Le Coq Arena it has a capacity of 15,000 seats and was full at best. Before Covid, the average number of spectators at national team matches was around 6,000 spectators. The best games in the Estonian club competition have up to 3,000 spectators and the average before the pandemic was around 500 spectators.

— Do the fans in the stadiums sing or stay seated?

— They sing and stand up, but most of the spectators usually remain seated.

