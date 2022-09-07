The secrets of “The Godfather”: a film with the smell of spaghetti and the rejection of Al Pacino for “shorty”

Actor, producer, playboy, businessman: Robert Evans was the creator of “The Godfather” and “Chinatown”, among other Hollywood box office phenomena

The film exudes warp, nuances, intelligence, richness of subtexts, subtle characters; it is essentially an opera. It has just been 50 years since the global premiere of “The Godfather”, that family, criminal and Shakespearean saga.

The film was produced by the legendary Robert Evans, playboy and business genius, head of Paramount Picturesalso responsible for such phenomenal successes as Chinatown, Rosemary’s Baby y Love Story. I ran into him in Mexico in 1979, at the premiere of the movie passions at stake, played by his ex-wife, Ali McGraw, and our compatriot, the tennis player Guillermo Vilas. I took advantage and interviewed him for the program Monica Presents of Canal 13. I was lucky, and even after the camera was turned off, Evans, born Robert Shapera, continued to answer questions. The one that interested me the most was, obviously, how did you come to produce the famous story of the writer Mario Puzo?

-I met Puzo, who had gambling debts, and he offered me an outline of texts called “Mafia”. It was about 60 pages. And he told me that that word, mafia, had never been used before in the United States. Since I had always been interested in that kind of film, I gave him $12,000.. And Puzo turned those sketches into the novel The Godfather. Paramount was able to buy it for very little money, because I had already paid for the summary. But still the studio wasn’t too interested in filming it, because no movie dedicated to the Organization, as the Mafia was previously called, had been successful. Fortunately, I discovered the reason for the previous failures: all those films had been made by Jews and not by Italians. And there is a difference between a Jew and an Italian. That’s why I called on Francis Ford Coppola to direct it.

Subtitled trailer for the film “The Godfather”, by Francis Ford Coppola, released in 1972

But you are a Jew…

-Yes I am.

-It is curious that he has insisted that the film be made by an Italian.

-And I wasn’t wrong. I wanted the film to smell like spaghetti. And it had that scent.

-It is said that you did not want to put Al Pacino.

-No, I didn’t want Pacino, so short. And Francis didn’t want James Caan. So we compromised and put both of them, because the time to shoot was approaching.

Robert Evans, his then wife Ali MacGraw and actor James Caan at the premiere of the film on March 14, 1972 in New York (Bettmann Archive)

– Is it true that when Coppola showed you the first cut, you urged him to lengthen the film much more?

-Yes. We took it from two hours to almost three.

– But usually producers ask to shorten, not lengthen…

-Distributors do not like three-hour films, but this film did not portray a life, but an entire era. So Francis had to keep shooting, he even shot a spaghetti scene, but then he was afraid to include it. And that I understood.

-Working with Marlon Brando will not have been easy…

-Nobody wanted Marlon to be in the film, except Francis, and I agreed with him. He was the only person in the world who could play Don Corleone. At that time his career was on the decline, he hadn’t been able to make a successful film for years and he needed the money. He did not play the role for an artistic purpose, although he said that he loved the book. I think he never read it. But he wanted that part, he got it and he made history with it.

Francis Ford Coppola with the Corleone family: James Caan, Marlon Brando, Al Pacino and John Cazale



-You also produced Chinatown. Why did you choose Jack Nicholson as the lead?

-I discovered Jack in a film he made with Barbra Streisand. His smile, even before he opens his mouth, shakes the walls. It’s the billion dollar smile. And his natural instinct leads him to always do different things. So, he got the idea of ​​that cut on his nose in Chinatown. The bandage and the scar get smaller throughout the film: it was a brilliant conceptual move. And it was subliminal. You didn’t realize it, but he acted like a great hook for Nicholson in that role.

-I see that he is accompanied by Ali McGraw…

-I was always friends with my ex-wives. They usually call me for advice. And I don’t pay them food, for a very good reason: They ended up earning more money than me!

the actress of Love Story she left him when she fell madly in love with Steve McQueen, filming The escape. A personal friend of Henry Kissinger, Evans made some of the highest-grossing movies in Hollywood.but he also led a life full of scandals: women (he was credited with romances with Ava Gardner, Grace Kelly, Lana Turner, Raquel Welch, Margaux Hemingway), political maneuvering, arrests, drugs, murder accusations.

Fredo (John Cazale) senses everything with his eyes: Michael (Al Pacino) has signed his death warrant

-You have worked with some of the most beautiful actresses in cinema. What is the common denominator of all?

-Difficult to explain. They have a kind of fourth dimension, an original presence, a mystery. And they are complicated, it’s like getting on a roller coaster.

– Of all, with which you felt better?

-In Hollywood, the best company is not a woman. He is a man. His name is Oscar.

-What did you learn from women?

-That they are smarter than men, more concealing, more intuitive. For example, if a woman has an affair, the husband will never find out about it. But if the man has it, it is enough for the woman to touch him or look at him to realize her. Compared to women, men are children. God made it that way.

The photo of the interview in 1979, at the premiere of the movie Passions at stake, played by his ex-wife, Ali McGraw, and the tennis player Guillermo Vilas

-When did you feel that you were at the peak of your life?

-On the red carpet during the premiere of The Godfather. I wanted it to be the biggest night in Hollywood history, and it was. Everyone I loved was there by my side; my then wife Ali McGraw, my brother Charles, Henry Kissinger, one of the most powerful men in the world. It was the highest moment of my life.

A tumultuous life that ended on October 26, 2019, at the age of 89 and after seven marriages. This year, on the 50th anniversary of the premiere in Argentina, Paramount, predictably, dedicated a series to the history of the creation of The Godfather. In it, Evans is played by Matthew Goode, known for his participation in The Crown y The Good Wife.

The series was demolished by critics. One of the comments: “The general impression is that we are in the presence of the dramatization of a Wikipedia page”.

Robert Evans must have rolled in his grave.

