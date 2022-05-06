The secrets of the largest provider of luxury cars for Premier League footballers: “I sell them by WhatsApp”

Richard and the jerseys of some of his clients (Photo: @PremierSportsSolutions)

Elite soccer players who play in the major European leagues have access to great luxuries that a conventional worker cannot access. Among the business possibilities that exist in the field, in England the case of a luxury car supplier stands out, earning a place of trust among the protagonists of the most competitive league on the planet.

Richard Clark is the owner of Premier Sports Solutions, the high-end car showroom located in the city of Bournemouth. The Watford-born salesman sold high-end engines to well-known A-list personalities such as Jack Wilshere, Danny Rose, Ashley Young y Kyle Walkerto name a few.

The great peculiarity of the enterprise is that many of the clients prefer to send their requests by message in WhatsApp e Instagraminstead of visiting the 42-year-old businessman in his office. from a popular Lamborghini Urus of 300 thousand US dollars until Mercedes G63 AMG of 220 thousand of the same currency, are some of the alternatives to satisfy the demands of high-end vehicles.

Richard with Aaron Ramsdale, Arsenal goalkeeper (Photo: @PremierSportsSolutions)

According to Richard, his business is comfortably the largest independent supplier to soccer players in the country with thousands of cars sold. “It’s very simple. Footballers come to us, often after a teammate has recommended us, they tell us what they want on WhatsApp and we provide them with the car”Clark explained in a chat with The Sun.

The search for cars for soccer players began when his son Jamie asked him to find a vehicle for him just before setting up his own store: “I fell for the cars after returning from work in China and witnessing a conventional showroom. They knew that I knew some soccer players and there they asked me if I could sell them cars.”

Clark believes the secret to his success is treating footballers with respect, not ripping them off, and making sure they receive the best possible service. “We do not work with massive margins and we treat everyone equally”, plot. And he added about it: “We try to give the players a decent level of service, to their door, and they all come back. We’ve been lucky to have a celebrity market ever since. Anyone who is young, rich, a celebrity or a footballer, comes to us.”.

Richard revealed that he did very little in the way of promoting Premier Sports Solutions. It has a billboard on the Vitality Stadium from Bournemouth, recently promoted to the top flight, but admitted that word of mouth has been key in helping his company grow stronger. “Celebrities have been kind enough to recommend me and I am very grateful for that. At the end of the day, they just want to be taken care of and it all depends on trust. Over the last 12 years we have built impeccable trust within the football industry.”revealed the businessman.

Clark and delivery to Kyle Walker during his time at Tottenham Hostpur (Photo: @PremierSportsSolutions)

Convenience is one of the main characteristics of entrepreneurship and Richard revealed how his service works: “I must have sold hundreds of cars on WhatsApp. Because, to be honest, footballers don’t want to go into a showroom. They are not interested in sitting with someone in a suit. They want to call someone or text them and say, ‘This is what I want, can you make it happen?’ And with me, the footballers know that they are sending messages to a guy who connects with them and knows what they want.”

Clark admitted that his customers tend to look for financing deals rather than buying cars outright. “Because they are all high-income people, they do not represent any risk. And a footballer shouldn’t need to go out and pay £100k+ for a car when he can afford a monthly fee. Also, why would you put all your money into an asset that depreciates, when you can put it into something that can make you money?”

“That’s what they do to us. It can be a four-year contract, but they can get out of it whenever they want.” He clarified about the form of payment that his clients take advantage of. However, he confessed that some try to negotiate with him, even if he is giving them the best possible deal. “Some are good at haggling, some are not. I offer them the best deal I can and they know it. Footballers are not stupid.

Wilson, forward of Watford, took a van and posed with Richard (Photo: @PremierSportsSolutions)

To close, he revealed that he can even customize the cars before delivering them. “We can give them whatever they want, wrap it up, paint their wheels. There are some players who don’t like cosmetic tweaks. But there are some who want them in wild colors and even wrap them in different colors. Because when they want it, they want it the next day! If I can deliver it personally, and they want me to, I’ll be there. I also have five drivers who deliver the cars to me,” Clark concluded.

FOOTBALL PLAYERS WHO WERE CLIENTS OF RICHARD CLARK

James Maddison, volante del Leicester City (Foto: @PremierSportsSolutions)

Tammy Abraham, currently at Roma, also got her car (Photo: @PremierSportsSolutions)

Jack Harrison, del Leeds United, acudió a Richard (Foto: @PremierSportsSolutions)

Che Adams, delantero del Southampton (Foto: @PremierSportsSolutions)

Ashley Young posing next to her new car (Photo: @PremierSportsSolutions)

Kalvin Phillips, also from Leeds, with his new truck (Photo: @PremierSportsSolutions)

