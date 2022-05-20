The secrets of the metamorphosis of Rafael Santos Borré in River Plate, which turned him into a relentless scorer and European champion

Rafael Santos Borré took over the main sports covers in the world. And it is not for less, since the forward of 25 years was the main actor of the consecration of Eintracht Frankfurt from Germany in the Europa League. The Colombian soccer player converted the equalizer against Rangers from Scotland and then the defining goal in the series of penalties that gave the title to the German team after 42 years of international drought.

Rafa’s present is a true reflection of how the struggle and perseverance pay off. even in adversity because when everything seemed to fall apart, after his failed and painful first stint in European football, the footballer clung to his affections to find the place he deserved. Y a main link of your environment is without a doubt his wife, Ana Caicedowho a short time ago gave details of the metamorphosis found by Santos Borré in River Plate.

Of course, in sports matters, the role of Marcelo Gallardo was essential to become a relentless scorer and the top scorer in the era of Doll. Thus he could take the long-awaited soccer revenge in Europe. Then, the secrets of Rafael Santos Borré’s success told by those closest to him.

In August 2017, the technical secretariat and Marcelo Gallardo entered into a plenary session with the hiring of a footballer who, until then, was a stranger” for most fans of Argentine football. River Plate opted for the arrival of a young Colombian named Rafael Santos Borre. The striker, who was 21 years old at the time, came from not having a place at Atlético Madrid and almost no participation when he was on loan at Villarreal.

Over time -and based on sacrifice and different extra jobs-, the one who emerged from the Deportivo Cali youth academy became one of the best strikers in South America. In October 2020, in dialogue with Infobae, Ana Caicedojournalist and wife of the athlete, revealed the secrets of the success of the millionaire scorer.

His first official Superclásico against Boca (on November 5, 2017) it was a before and one after in his career. Although the striker showed interesting things offensively, due to the wasted scoring chances in each game he was unable to take over the position. That day River fell 2-1 at the Monumental due to goals from Edwin Cardona and Nahitan Nández. “At that time it was not undisputed; on the contrary, he was super discussed ”he recalled with a smile.

Ana Caicedo, together with her husband Rafael Santos Borré celebrating one of her titles in River (@anitacaicedoh95)

That defeat -and the criticism- made a click in the head of Rafael, who decided to accept a piece of advice that Caicedo had been trying to instill in him for some time. “I’ve always been one to seek help when I feel like I can’t accomplish something on my own. For example, at school I was very bad at math and my parents always encouraged me to seek help, find a tutor. And I transfer that to my professional life. When we got to River several people recommended a place for him to train his mental ability.. I told him, but he didn’t give me a ball. After the first classic, my dad, who was here in Buenos Aires, told him: ‘I don’t care what you think, but let’s go to this place. When he saw how favorable it is as a player to give himself that extra hour, he understood that it added to him, that it was going to help him to be a better player. Then, over time, we looked for a sports coach, because the pressure was very hard here, ”he explained.

“With his coach he does mental work, which strengthens him. People have things saved from childhood, and he can work on it and channel it in a different way to improve his performance on the pitch. He comes for certain games, but they keep talking during the season, “added the young woman.

The machine He’s kind of a “perfectionist”, and seeing the benefits that these extra jobs gave him on the field, he chose to implement another of his life partner’s advice. He was the link for hire Jaime Pabón, who was Mohamed Salah’s definition coach, the great figure of Liverpool. “The subject of the definition was something that they demanded of him in River. I contacted him for help. They started working in the winter of Buenos Aires in 2018, around the time of the World Cup in Russia”, he recalled.

In July 2020, Pabón told Infobae some details of the work he did with Rafa: “I already knew him since he left Deportivo Cali. I believed that he had many conditions and I began to analyze what could be improved. Fortunately, the work paid off and things turned out well. An individual project was put together with short, medium and long term objectives. He senses where the ball is going, but not only do you have to help him make a good move, but he also has to make good decisions. Like when to pass and when to shoot on goal. With the training and the fact of strengthening these concepts, he acquired more security and confidence.”

Rafael Santos Borré, was synonymous with a goal in River Plate (REUTERS / Agustin Marcarian)

The Colombian striker managed to completely reverse his image, to the point of becoming the top scorer in the Super League that year and also becoming the top scorer of the Marcelo Gallardo cycle.

A clear example of the conscientious work that Borré did to be ready for the restart of the season and not miss a beat despite the extensive stoppage caused by the coronavirus was what he did while he was quarantined in Colombia. He hired the services of Soccer Personal Traininga training center that has under its tutelage players like A Duvan Zapata (Atalanta), Jaison Murillo (Celta de Vigo), Carlos Bacca (Villarreal) and John Janer Lucumí (Genk).

Together with his countrymen Sebastián Rincón and Andrés Roa, he exercised under the orders of Santiago Franco, who explained to this medium that “the approach we are carrying out at this time with Rafael is preventive, aimed at preventing injuries. We seek to improve his conditions and capabilities, such as speed, power, endurance, strength work; but primarily in the prevention of injuries”.

“He wants to be better day by day. Those minutes that you give away by staying too long to improve, making more passes, or kicking more shots, or staying in the gym, in the long run it works. Always carefully and guided by the club. The other thing he does is believe a lot in God. We dedicate time to mass, to pray, to give our lives to God, to the Virgin and to the little angels”, outlined Caicedo, who at that time was about to give birth to Guadalupe, the couple’s first daughter, and who today He is 1 year and seven months old.

His wife also stressed that Rafa It is also applied at mealtimes. He stated that he does not like fried foods and that he eats carbohydrates, but “those he can.” For example, while in his forties in his native country, he enlisted the help of a nutritionist. “He likes to be light because he likes to run and be faster than the central rivals. He does it because he doesn’t like to have an extra pound,” she commented.

Rafael Santos Borré and Ana Caicedo are about to become parents for the first time. They await the arrival of Guadalupe (@anitacaicedoh95)

Another of the determining factors for this great gift from the striker was the strong bond he formed with his coach from day one. “When he called him to go to River, Marcelo told him that he had seen him play, that he liked his game and that he wanted to count on him. Rafa came from a year where the technician did not put it. He learned that the next time he moves, it’s because the coach wants him, not because of a business between presidents, so to speak. He knew that he was not going to be a starter, he was not even in the first year, but he knew that they were going to give him an opportunity, which was what he wanted, ”he detailed.

“Gallardo is a coach who with Rafa he always says what he feels. If he sees that he fails at something, he passes it on to him, or if he has to improve, the same thing, ”she explained. And then he added, “The group is always supporting and conveying calm. That is so cute. In River he found incredible human beings, who always gave him a hand in his hard times”.

Although today the present smiles at the native of Barranquilla, there was a moment when he seriously thought of dropping everything and putting an end to his career. “When they told him they didn’t want him anymore, he was on loan for a year at Villarreal. He came home crestfallen, and crying. He is always the strong one and he gave me the strength to endure, seeing him broken was very shocking. If I told him to go back to Colombia that way, we could make a mistake. Then I reminded him of all the sacrifice he had gone through to get to Europe. As a boy he had to leave his family. You didn’t have to throw everything away because you thought things weren’t working out. I told him to trust in God, that if he was there it was for a reason. It was such a hard moment that strengthens us as people, as couples, and we arrived in Buenos Aires more solid. It wasn’t easy, but everything was different. We knew that the coach wanted to give him a chance”, he recalled.

“He told me ‘I want to retire’, but he never told me what else I could do. I didn’t leave it. I told him how he thought that. I told him that he has talent, that he is diligent, very aware of what he can do, that he should not throw that away. We stayed, knowing that he was not going to have minutes. He added few games, but he scored four goals, and those four goals were life for him”, he added. What happened next is already known history.

Rafael Santos Borré was key in obtaining the 2018 Copa Libertadores (@anitacaicedoh95)

Other standout phrases:

Maternity:

“It has been a very nice pregnancy, despite the pandemic. He was able to share all these months at Rafa’s side, not having so many games, since River always goes for everything. That peace of mind helped me. At first I was nauseous, but by the third month everything changed and I started to be active. I also got job offers. We are very happy”.

“We learned that it will be a girl being in quarantine. We were always very believers and we liked the name Guadalupe. When we found out, Rafa kicked a ball and seeing that the pink color came out, she quickly yelled Guadalupe”.

How they met:

“It was very curious, a coincidence. He proves that we were meant to meet. He was in the Deportivo Cali Reserve and I was in college, focused on journalism. I always knew he wanted to do that. In that matter he was with a friend who was a big fan of America, and we decided to do a face-to-face meeting with the coaches. When we went to see Leonel Álvarez something special happened to us. He doesn’t have a cell phone, and we couldn’t find it. We ran into Raphael. I didn’t know him, and we asked him for help. He seemed cute to me, but he stayed there. A few weeks later, a mutual friend put us in touch and we started talking on Twitter. The holidays coincided with us and we began to see each other. That’s how it all started.”

